Will Vikings start Caleb Banks, other rookies on defense?

EAGAN, Minn. -- As the Minnesota Vikings approach training camp later this month, it's hard to find a national discussion that centers on anything other than their pending quarterback competition between incumbent J.J. McCarthy and free agent addition Kyler Murray. So as a service to those who appreciate variety, here's another question that should loom large over camp: Will any of their defensive rookies earn immediate starting jobs?

The Vikings selected four defensive players in the top 100 picks of this spring's draft, a surge of resources that would seem to make the answer obvious. But in Minnesota, the 2026 class must navigate a complicated defensive scheme. It will also need to impress coordinator Brian Flores, who won't be influenced by résumé when making lineup decisions.

In his three previous seasons with the Vikings, Flores has tapped only one rookie starter: undrafted linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. in 2023. Over Flores' tenure, the Vikings have the NFL's second-fewest rookie starts (16) and the second-fewest rookie snaps (2,110) among defensive players, according to ESPN Research.

Part of the explanation is obvious. During that period, the Vikings selected only one defensive player (linebacker Dallas Turner) among the top 100 picks of a draft. There weren't many options.

But Turner's path was a reminder that Flores won't force-feed players onto the field. Drafted in the 2024 first round, Turner played only 300 snaps as a rookie and cracked the starting lineup in his second season only because of injuries to teammates. In his third season, Turner will take over the spot vacated by Jonathan Greenard, whom the Vikings traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this spring.

"I talk to our guys about it all the time," Flores said. "This is a unique system. It's a demanding system. We've got high standards, high expectations. For some people it's a lot. There's stress and anxiety, but what I want our guys to know is it's definitely an opportunity for growth. There's a lot of calls. There's a lot of techniques. A lot of fundamentals."

The Vikings selected defensive lineman Caleb Banks out of Florida with the No. 18 pick of the 2026 NFL draft. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Internally, the Vikings believe first-round pick Caleb Banks should win a starting defensive end job if his broken left foot is fully healed. Third-round selection Domonique Orange is also expected to challenge Levi Drake Rodriguez at nose tackle. Second-round pick Jake Golday began this spring as an off-ball linebacker, meaning he is likely to be a backup behind veterans Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson, and third-round pick Jakobe Thomas should be in the mix for the safety job that will open if veteran Harrison Smith follows through on plans for retirement.

Flores was heavily involved in the Vikings' 2026 draft strategy and presumably has long-term plans for all four players, in addition to cornerback Charles Demmings, a fifth-round selection. But no one would be surprised to see any or all of them mired under the weight of either the scheme or Flores' fiery approach -- or both.

"Some of the points that I try to give to the young guys is to listen to what [Flores] says and not how he says it," safety Joshua Metellus said. "... You can start to feel his emotions and not hear what he's telling you. He's just telling you to do your job. Do what he's asking you to do. Young guys can feel pressure from coaches, especially coaches like Flo, who have that stature, who have that résumé. They can feel a little bit of fear and a little bit of pressure.

"I just try to tell them, 'Ease your mind. You know how to play football. He just wants you to do the job right. Be your best self.' He wants everybody in the room to reach their highest potential. It's kind of just relaying that message especially [because] whatever he is now [in the spring], I can only imagine what they're going to think as we get closer to the season. It's all about managing the workplace."

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was a rookie in 2019 when Flores was the Miami Dolphins' head coach. Van Ginkel's advice to the Vikings' 2026 class?

"He has big focal points that he wants to get done in each practice," Van Ginkel said. "So if you do anything, I would say listen to what he's preaching that day and apply it on the field. He's giving you little nuggets, and if you can't listen to what he's saying and then go apply it, it's kind of wasted time for him. He wants you to figure it out instantly, and especially if he's putting a big emphasis on it, you should get that right."