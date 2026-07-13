Execs, coaches, scouts rank top NFL quarterbacks for 2026

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The 2026 NFL training camps are on the horizon, and with that in mind, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help us rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. This is the seventh edition of these annual rankings.

Here's how it works: Voters gave their own top 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen as well as ESPN Research. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed contributed to placements.

This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award, but meant to answer a simple question: Who are the best players right now?

Our rollout schedule: running backs (July 6), cornerbacks (July 7), edge rushers (July 8), defensive tackles (July 9), tight ends (July 10), offensive tackles (July 11), interior offensive linemen (July 12), quarterbacks (July 13), off-ball linebackers (July 14), wide receivers (July 15) and safeties (July 16).

How do Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford and Caleb Williams stack up among the NFL's top QBs? ESPN Illustration

In the 2000s, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning drove a relentless debate around who deserved the title of the NFL's best quarterback. Today, it's Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen -- two AFC rivals squarely in their primes at age 30 -- according to votes from league scouts, executives and coaches.

While last year's top-10 voting represented a Big Four of sorts in Mahomes, Allen, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, the former two separated themselves a bit this year, creating a clear top tier. (However, reigning MVP Matthew Stafford crashed the party and stole a bunch of top votes, shaking up Tier 2 in a big way.) And here's something for symmetry's sake in the top QB discussion: Allen doesn't have a Super Bowl ring and enters Year 9 ... the same point at which Manning broke through with his first championship. Mahomes -- just like Brady at that stage -- already has three titles.

Overall, the position is much deeper than it was a year ago. Fifteen passers appeared on at least 30% of the ballots. "[Ranking Nos.] 10-20 is getting harder to decide on -- that means we're getting to a good place with QBs," an NFL head coach said.

Let's get to the list. Here are the league's top 10 quarterbacks for 2026.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 4

Age: 30 | Last year's ranking: 2

Allen has long pushed to supplant Mahomes, but he had to fight for every vote to finally make that happen. Allen took advantage of the composite voting, averaging a ranking of 2.10 per ballot. That helped him overcome his 34.1% first-place clip, slightly below Mahomes' 41.5%. One NFL general manager perfectly summed up why Allen -- the only player in NFL history with at least 200 passing touchdowns and 50 rushing touchdowns -- belongs at the top, though.

"He's the most singularly unstoppable player at the position when you get his A-game," the GM said. "And he has cut down on the turnovers the past two seasons."

Once among the game's most generous at gift-wrapping footballs for defenders, Allen has assuaged the turnover problem, averaging eight interceptions per season since 2024 (down from an average of 15.7 from 2021-23). He fumbled 12 times over the last two years, an improvement from his 20 from the previous two seasons -- and a small consideration against the backdrop of 41 rushing touchdowns since 2023. Reversion to his old ways surfaced at the worst possible time, though, when he threw two interceptions and fumbled twice during last season's divisional round in Denver.

"You live with him and die with him," an NFL coordinator said. "You can't get mad at him because he won a lot of games for you with a similar style and he was so good."

That same coach credits Allen for elevating the play of teammates: "Look who he was throwing to. His wideouts weren't great. But he made it work and brought out their best. He elevates the people around him, clearly."

Multiple coaches credited now-head coach Joe Brady -- Allen's offensive coordinator the previous two seasons -- with streamlining Allen's game and implementing a scheme that accentuates his strengths. Allen's three seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns (all over the past three years) are the most in NFL history.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 9

Age: 30 | Last year's ranking: 1

Mahomes led this list for three consecutive seasons. No quarterback has garnered more respect in the post-Brady era. His 267 touchdown passes tie for second all-time for a quarterback's first nine seasons, trailing Peyton Manning (275). And he's third in passing yards (35,939) for any nine-year start.

"He still puts fear in people like no other quarterback -- gives you a shot in every game," an NFL quarterbacks coach said. "His skill set combined with his will to win puts him at the top."

But after three consecutive seasons of subpar production (for his standards), Mahomes relinquishes his crown for at least one year, despite leading all QBs in first-place votes. His average rank of 2.19 per ballot was just short of Allen's. More voters than usual kept him out of their top three (about 15%).

As one NFL personnel director noted, a weak supporting cast in Kansas City has camouflaged Mahomes' greatness. The Chiefs have struggled to run effectively in recent years, and the receiver trio of Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown never blossomed into a consistent threat.

The fateful December day when Mahomes tore his ACL was a prime example. Flushed out of the pocket, Mahomes was chased by three Chargers defenders and got hurt straining for a near-futile passing play by the sideline. The loss to the Chargers that day snapped Mahomes' 125-game streak without logging three consecutive losses.

"I think the hits were taking the toll even before the injury," an NFL coordinator said. "He's not the biggest guy. He's such a stud, but the violent hits he's taken, the big-time shots, are a thing."

One veteran NFL defensive coach was critical of Mahomes' overall play: "Mahomes struggled even before the injury last year -- held the ball too long and forced throws when it wasn't necessary. Still has a tendency to chase the big play instead of keeping the offense on schedule." But even that coach added, "If they don't have him, they win three games, tops [last year]."

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Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 5

Age: 38 | Last year's ranking: 6

Stafford's MVP campaign vaulted him into the top three in convincing fashion. Stafford earned an impressive 17% of the first-place votes. He has not been a fixture in the top half of the voting since the inception of our top 10 lists in 2020, but Stafford produced the fourth season in NFL history with at least 45 touchdown passes (46) and fewer than 10 interceptions (eight). The others were executed by Aaron Rodgers (2020, 2021) and Brady (2007).

"Nobody played better than him last year, and it wasn't even close," an NFL head coach said.

Coaches saw a quarterback playing in rhythm, trusting his receivers and throwing to spots with elite anticipation and arm strength. And the addition of Davante Adams alongside Puka Nacua gave Los Angeles two No. 1-caliber receivers. Defenses couldn't double-team both consistently, allowing them to win in a variety of ways. Adams capitalized on back-shoulder throws and go balls, coaches noted.

An NFL coach who studied the Rams' film from 2025 noted coach Sean McVay's brilliance in protecting Stafford with under-center, three-TE sets. "And then you realize, 'Oh crap, they are actually throwing out of those sets,'" the coach said. That wrinkle kept defenses guessing all season -- and kept Stafford healthy.

"Stafford and McVay is now the best quarterback-coach duo in the league," an AFC offensive coach said.

It's part of the reason why some voters are hesitant to elevate Stafford: His surroundings are clean. "The system helps him," an NFL coordinator said. "He has an elite offensive coach and elite weapons. He's great, don't get me wrong. He has advantages that some of the other quarterbacks don't have."

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 6

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 3

Burrow's durability concerns pushed him out of the top three, where he resided the past two seasons. Several voters took him out of the top five due to his 16 games missed since 2023. When it comes to pure quarterback play, though, Burrow is still considered the closest resemblance to Brady's game.

"Best pocket movement in the league, accelerated vision best in the league," said an NFL personnel evaluator, the latter point referencing Burrow's processing speed at the line of scrimmage or post-snap. "Not big or fast, slightly above-average arm, but the other stuff makes him go."

An NFL coordinator took it a step further: "Burrow doesn't play in a system. He is the system," the coordinator said. "He's the whole thing."

Sure, he has an advantage many other QBs don't enjoy: two elite receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. And some voters argue that Burrow doesn't wreck a game like some of the dual-threat quarterbacks. But as one veteran NFL defensive coach pointed out, he might be the most frustrating quarterback to play against because of his mind.

"Such a quick decision-maker," an NFL coordinator said. "The ball is out. That ball is OUT. It's so frustrating. And when it isn't out, he's just waiting for a deep ball to develop. He's got accuracy, arm strength -- a winner."

Burrow's 16 games with at least 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns over the past five seasons are two more than any other quarterback.

Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 29 | Last year's ranking: 4

One NFL defensive coach noticed a stark contrast in preparing for Jackson in 2025 relative to his early years.

"What's so impressive is he has gotten better as a passer," the coach said. "He's more of a complete passer. It's impressive. I really didn't respect the passing game as much before in his career, but the last time we played him, he was much better. He can dice you up."

Jackson, a two-time MVP, has largely overcome the stigma that followed him in this exercise in previous years: lack of polish from the pocket. He earned his first 4,000-yard passing season in 2024, and he led the NFL in yards per completion (13.3) last season.

His 6,522 rushing yards are the most in NFL history for a player with at least 1,000 career passing yards (so, pretty much any established quarterback). His rushing yardage, per-carry average and touchdowns did all drop in 2025, however. With former Ravens coordinator Todd Monken off to Cleveland, how new playcaller Declan Doyle structures the offense around Jackson will be crucial.

"I do wonder if he starts running less as he approaches age 30," an NFL personnel director said. "He's still fast but probably not at his peak. So they could start to manufacture runs in other ways."

Like Burrow, Jackson faces durability concerns, missing at least four games in three of the past five seasons. He also frequently misses practice time, both in the offseason and in-season. But he's been one of the game's most consistent performers at the position and that should continue.

"I expect him to have a big year," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "This is like a contract year for him coming up."

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Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 32 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Prescott was a fixture in the voting, appearing on nearly 75% of ballots with a healthy number of top-five votes. In fact, a gulf existed between him and the seventh spot on the list. This is long overdue for Prescott, who has mostly been a fringe top-10 QB on these lists.

"He's a true, acute progression passer," an NFL coordinator said. "There are only so many of those types. He can read the whole field, from pre- to post-snap. He's just really a good commander of the offense."

Prescott was plagued by interceptions (15) in 2022 and injuries (nine games missed) in 2024. But in his other recent seasons (2023 and 2025), his production was prolific, with 9,068 passing yards and 66 touchdown throws. His four seasons with 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes are tied for the sixth most of all time behind Drew Brees, Manning, Brady, Rodgers and Philip Rivers.

"I think he can use his athleticism even more and run for first downs," said an AFC offensive coach, referring to Prescott's modest 177 rushing yards last season. "That would give [the Cowboys] a new dimension."

Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: 7

Herbert's career has reached an inflection point. He's an immense talent who recorded historic numbers in his early years.

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"If you're picking quarterbacks to build around, you're still taking him pretty high," an NFL personnel exec said. That proved true in the voting, with Herbert appearing on nearly 80% of the ballots. And his pairing with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has the league intrigued.

"There's a reason the Chargers OC job was the best one available -- because of the quarterback," an NFC scout said. "McDaniel should be able to streamline some things for [Herbert], manufacture some layup first downs for him."

Herbert's previous coordinator was Greg Roman, who is known more for his running game prowess. Over two seasons with Roman, Herbert had a very effective 2024 season but threw 13 interceptions last year, albeit while the Chargers dealt with a battered offensive line for much of the season. The offense looked disjointed in a playoff loss to New England, too. Through six NFL seasons, Herbert has zero playoff wins to show for his promise.

"He plays young," an NFL coordinator said. "He's incredibly talented and has made progress, but he doesn't have the maturity level of the other guys as far as how he runs the overall operation and mastery of the position."

Regardless, his playmaking is still prolific. Herbert's 10 passing touchdowns from outside the pocket led the NFL last season.

Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 23 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Maye's Super Bowl run and near-MVP performance elevated him into the elite discussion, though still on the fringes. He appeared on more than 60% of the ballots and earned many fifth-place votes.

"Size, athleticism, accuracy, playmaking upside through the roof, poise and toughness," an NFL coordinator said. "He had zero weapons and a shaky OL, and made it all work."

Maye is the third NFL quarterback since 2006 to lead the NFL in Total QBR (77.1), completion percentage (72%) and yards per attempt (8.93). The others were Tony Romo (2014) and Brady (2007).

"He's really talented, but I need to see more," a veteran NFC defensive coach said. "Other quarterbacks on this list have proven it over time, and he's got to keep doing it."

In 2024, multiple teams wanted to trade up in the draft for Maye, the No. 3 pick that year. New England smartly kept the pick -- and it now has a long-term solution at the game's most important position.

Highest ranking: 5 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 31 | Last year's ranking: 9

Goff's last two years stack up well against just about any other quarterback. Over that time, he threw for 9,193 yards and 71 touchdowns. And only four quarterbacks have more 4,500-yard passing seasons than Goff's five -- Brees, Brady, Matt Ryan and Peyton Manning. That's quite the class for Goff, whose consistent Pro Bowl performance has overshadowed the Rams discarding him for Stafford in 2021.

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"The guy wins," an NFL coordinator said. "He's going to find a completion if not under pressure. Mature pocket passer with a plus arm who can layer the ball at all levels."

Pocket pressure did plague Goff a bit in 2025, when he took a career-high 38 sacks. One knock on him in the past has been his playmaking when the pocket collapses. But he's known in league circles for good footwork, and he has improved his toughness from inside the pocket over five years in Detroit.

Goff appeared on nearly 60% of ballots to earn a spot in the top 10.

Highest ranking: 6 | Lowest ranking: Unranked

Age: 24 | Last year's ranking: Unranked

Here's where it gets interesting. Four quarterbacks -- Williams, Seattle's Sam Darnold, Green Bay's Jordan Love and Washington's Jayden Daniels -- were very close in voting for the 10th spot. So we took it to tiebreakers, gathering input from several general managers and executives. Why did Williams barely win out for the final spot on the list? He's the hardest of the four for teams to prepare for and defend.

"He's the most dynamic of the group," one GM said. "He's got the arm talent and overall athleticism suited for today's game."

His 11 touchdowns thrown at least 20 yards downfield were two more than any other quarterback last season. He reduced his sack total from 68 to 24 year-over-year, too. And Williams' 13 interceptions on 1,130 career passing attempts are an excellent clip. His playmaking is sustainable. Plus, Williams' six fourth-quarter comebacks in 2025 led the league.

"He's a closer," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "End of games, he has shown that."

His inconsistencies did give some voters pause. His 20.2% off-target rate was 37th out of 38 quarterbacks in 2025, though his ability to keep plays alive and throw the ball away contributes to this.

"Wildly erratic," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "Doesn't always take the layups and still needs to mature into the position. [He] has some of those 'what is he doing?' plays. But he also makes plays only he and Mahomes can make. [He] can throw from any angle, deceptively fast when forced to scramble and he's got the 'it' factor in crunch time."

Honorable mentions

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks: "What a career bounce back. He's been lights-out for two years. Deserves to be in the top 10." -- High-ranking AFC team official

"Playing to his strengths while playing disciplined, can beat you with his arm. I think he can use his legs more. He's mobile." -- NFL personnel evaluator

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: "I know he was hurt [in 2025], but I think this is the year he really makes his stamp and he's the guy we're all talking about as having taken the next step. Such a good decision-maker and very accurate." -- NFC exec

"I would still take him over the other quarterbacks [from the 2024 draft class] from a pure quarterback, decision-making standpoint." -- NFL personnel evaluator

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: "Control of the offense, protection and route adjustments, he has really grown in those areas." -- veteran NFL offensive coach

"I don't think he gets enough credit for playing the position consistently well, and he has got the athletic traits to match it." -- NFC scout

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers: "He has got two superpowers. Layering the ball and short-area quickness to stay alive. He's elite in those two areas." -- NFC executive

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: "He's a winner. [He] can make every throw. Fearless. Teammates seem to love to play for him." -- NFL coordinator

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: "He has controlled his turnovers and just has a better understanding of what defenses are trying to do against him. ... He plays better ball when the offensive infrastructure and personnel around him set him up for success instead of asking him to do everything on your own. Liam [Coen] did a nice job in Year 1 of giving him the answers to the test pre-snap." -- veteran AFC offensive coach

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: "I know it has been up-and-down, but I'm still betting on the Super Bowl credentials, the intangibles and the toughness." -- AFC offensive coach

Also receiving votes: Bo Nix, Daniel Jones, C.J. Stroud