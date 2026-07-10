Why does Brock Bowers have potential for a career season in 2026?

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- Tight end Brock Bowers' athletic and pass-catching prowess occasionally left veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in a state of shock during the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason program.

In one instance, Cousins recalled watching Bowers catch an inside fade at practice, which forced the four-time Pro Bowl signal-caller to turn to backup Aidan O'Connell, who is all too familiar with Bowers' superior skill set, and ask, "Can he do that?"

"And Aidan kind of gave me the look, like, 'Is that a serious question?'" Cousins said. "He's going to be able to do that. Is there anything he can't do?'"

Cousins is accustomed to playing with elite pass catchers. Cousin was on the Minnesota Vikings with Justin Jefferson for four seasons, including in 2022 when Jefferson had 1,809 receiving yards -- sixth most in a single season in league history.

Bowers, on the other hand, is unlike any tight end Cousins has played with during his 14-year career.

Bowers took the league by storm as a rookie in 2024, leading all tight ends in receiving yards (1,194) and setting the Raiders record for most receptions in a single season (112). But Bowers was unable to replicate that production in Year 2, largely because of a knee injury. He finished with 84 catches for 630 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bowers' third season, however, could be a reflection of his rookie campaign and then some. He's fully healthy. Such vigor was noticeable during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. On top of that, Bowers will be playing in an improved offensive system, orchestrated by coach Klint Kubiak, who has shown the ability to scheme the ball to his best pass catchers.

"We've got to get the most out of Brock," Kubiak said. "He's been successful in college and high school with whoever's coached him. Can't say enough great things about him. Love his work ethic. He is a standard-bearer."

It was a breath of fresh air for Bowers to practice at full speed in the spring. He wasn't afford that luxury in what he described as a frustrating 2025 season. Bowers sustained a posterior cruciate ligament injury and a bone bruise in his left knee in the Raiders' season-opening win over the New England Patriots, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter at the time.

Bowers played through the injury for three games before being sidelined for another three to recover properly. Between Bowers playing at half speed and the Raiders' struggles on offense, his numbers declined. He recorded fewer than 50 receiving yards in seven games.

Still, he had a 74.4% catch rate, averaged 10.6 yards per reception and was named to his second Pro Bowl before the Raiders placed him on season-ending injured reserve for the final two games.

"Definitely wasn't how I planned my second year to go, but a little adversity, and I've just got to come back stronger this year," Bowers said.

"We've got to get the most out of Brock," new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said this offseason. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The optimism in Bowers bouncing back stems from the newest playcaller in Las Vegas, Kubiak. As the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks during their Super Bowl LX title run, Kubiak was effective at using different alignments and motions to feed the ball to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who recorded 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Smith-Njigba was placed in various spots on the field throughout last season. He lined up out wide on 74.9% and in the slot on 21.8% of his 482 routes. Bowers has shown he is more than capable of doing the same. In two seasons, Bowers has lined up for 19.8% of his routes out wide, 47.7% in the slot and 26.1% in line.

"I remember in Washington, [former tight end] Jordan Reed was arguably our best eligible there, and he became kind of the Joker that you were able to use in unique ways, and Brock [Bowers], in a lot of ways, is that," Cousins, who played with Reed in Washington from 2013 to 2017, said.

Additionally, Kubiak was effective at using 12 personnel in Seattle, disguising the run and pass to keep defenses off guard. That was the reason Seahawks tight end AJ Barner's numbers spiked in Year 2. Barner totaled 52 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns after recording 245 yards and four touchdowns under former Seattle offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb in 2024.

Other tight ends have also had success in Kubiak's system. When Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2021, Tyler Conklin totaled 593 yards -- second most in a season of his career. Meanwhile, New Orleans Saints' Juwan Johnson recorded 50 catches for 548 yards when Kubiak was the playcaller in 2024.

"I'm ready for whatever they want me to do," Bowers said. "Everyone saw the success [Seattle] had last year, so I mean, we're just trying to see what they did well and try to build into our own offense."

The Raiders will be asking Bowers to do a lot in the passing game. The team has questionable wide receiver depth, given the handful of young and unproven players who make up the room. That means Bowers will once again serve as the focal point no matter if the starting quarterback is Cousins or rookie Fernando Mendoza.

With that said, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Bowers could have a record-breaking season if he can remain healthy. Realistically, he can surpass his receptions total from his rookie year and perhaps close in on the league record of most receptions in a single season by a tight end, set by the Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride (126) last season. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's record 1,416 receiving yards in 2020 is a daunting mark to top but not impossible for Bowers.

Bowers has figured out ways to fill up the stat line despite inconsistent quarterback play and poor infrastructure on offense in two seasons in the league. Under Kubiak, the team believes Bowers has a chance to reach new heights.

"He's very different," wide receiver Jalen Nailor said. "What he brings to the table, it's been nothing but amazing."