Did the Seahawks get better, worse or stay the same for 2026?

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After allowing the fewest points in the NFL, earning the NFC's No. 1 seed and winning the Super Bowl in convincing fashion, the Seattle Seahawks lost a handful of key players over the offseason. And then they nearly repeated as world champions.

Yes, we're talking about the 2013 and 2014 Seahawks.

Their history provides useful context in examining the 2026 Seahawks' roster after an offseason in which the sum of the personnel hits it took following Seattle's Super Bowl LX victory seemed to be exaggerated by some observers. To be sure, there were some significant departures in safety Coby Bryant, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, cornerback Riq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, the MVP of Seattle's 29-13 win over the New England Patriots.

But that pales in comparison to everyone Seattle lost from its Super Bowl XLVIII team -- only to go 12-4 in 2014, again claim the top seed and finish one yard away from a second straight title.

Of their top 20 players on both sides of the ball in terms of snap counts in 2013, the Seahawks said goodbye -- either via free agency, release/waivers or retirement -- to seven on offense and five on defense. They were: receivers Golden Tate (762 snaps) and Sidney Rice (330); offensive linemen Paul McQuiston (773), Breno Giacomini (534) and Michael Bowie (523); defensive linemen Chris Clemons (568), Clinton McDonald (531) and Red Bryant (481); cornerbacks Brandon Browner (453) and Walter Thurmond (469); tight end Kellen Davis (152); and fullback Michael Robinson (136).

All told, those 12 players combined for 5,712 snaps in 2013, according to Pro Football Reference data. That doesn't include the departures of Heath Farwell and Chris Maragos, who led the Seahawks in special teams snaps in 2013. Or that of Percy Harvin, who was injured for most of that season, returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Seattle's 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII and was jettisoned early the following year.

Based on the same top-20 parameters, the current team no longer has five players who had combined for 2,976 snaps in 2025. Almost all of them came from Bryant (977), Woolen (817), Mafe (561) and Walker (498). The fifth player was cornerback Derion Kendrick (123), a late-summer waiver claim who was already gone by Thanksgiving.

Brian Nemhauser, who runs the popular Hawk Blogger website and podcast, looked at Super Bowl champions dating back to 2010 and found that of those 16 teams, the 2025 Seahawks are returning the second-highest percentage of snaps in the following year.

So maybe general manager John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald didn't lose that much after all.

But they did lose a coordinator, and their personnel subtractions still outweighed their additions. That means that if the Seahawks are to remain a contender, they'll have to get the same kind of boost from a talented, ascending young core as the team did in 2014.

With the Seahawks set to begin training camp July 25, here's a look at how their roster changed this offseason, including a verdict on whether each position group got better, got worse or stayed the same as a result of those moves.

(Full depth chart can be found here.)

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Quarterback

Notable subtractions: None

Notable additions: None

Better, worse or the same? Same

It's the same trio as last year, with Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe again backing up Sam Darnold. They'll have a new coordinator but not an entirely new offense, as Brian Fleury is installing a system similar to what Seattle ran last season under Klint Kubiak.

Darnold just turned 29 and is only two seasons into his second act as a starter, so his best football could still be ahead of him. One question with this group is whether Milroe can contribute anything in his second season. Seattle drafted him in the third round last year with a plan to take advantage of his athleticism in specialty packages, but he never saw the field after Week 5.

Running back

Notable subtractions: Walker (three-year, $43.05 million deal with Chiefs)

Notable additions: Jadarian Price (first-round pick), Emanuel Wilson (one year, $1.595 million)

Better, worse or the same? Worse

Letting Walker sign elsewhere after his market far surpassed the Seahawks' preferred price point was understandable given his past durability issues. But it might have forced their hand to some degree in a weak draft for running backs, leading to their selection of Price with the 32nd pick. That decision was also influenced by an ACL tear that will sideline Zach Charbonnet for part of the 2026 season.

Wilson gives Seattle a big back who can replicate Charbonnet's power running. George Holani, a skilled pass catcher and blocker, will factor into the mix as well. But none of those three possess Walker's explosiveness.

Wide receiver

Notable subtractions: None

Notable additions: None

Better, worse or the same? Same

The only real change is sixth-round pick Emmanuel Henderson Jr. replacing free agent departure Dareke Young at the bottom of the rotation, a swap that impacts Seattle much more on special teams than on offense.

Rashid Shaheed had a strong offseason. The Seahawks re-signed him (three years, $51 million) with the expectation that he'll produce more offensively than he did after his midseason arrival last year, when his biggest contributions came in the return game. Another swing factor is whether Tory Horton can stay healthy. He's expected to be back for training camp after not practicing in the spring as he recovered from the shin injury that cut his strong rookie season short.

Whether it's Shaheed, Horton or Cooper Kupp, one of Seattle's receivers needs to take some of the burden off Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whose target share of nearly 36% last season was the highest of any player since 2012.

Tight end

Notable subtractions: None

Notable additions: None

Better, worse or the same? Same

There were no changes with the top four of AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, Elijah Arroyo and Nick Kallerup. Barner, whose 52 catches last year were the second most on the team behind Smith-Njigba's 119, didn't practice during the spring after a pair of offseason surgeries. He's expected to return for training camp.

Can Arroyo be a bigger factor in Year 2? The 2025 second-round pick caught 15 passes during a nondescript rookie season.

Offensive line

Notable subtractions: None

Notable additions: Beau Stephens (fifth-round pick)

Better, worse or the same? Better

Stephens will push for the starting job at right guard, though incumbent Anthony Bradford still feels like the favorite. Continuity alone should make this group better. All 11 offensive linemen who played at least one snap for Seattle last season are back. So is position coach John Benton, who did not follow Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders.

One change could still happen. Olu Oluwatimi, who's again slated to back up Jalen Sundell at center, is a candidate to be traded.

Defensive line

Notable subtractions: None

Notable additions: None

Better, worse or the same? Same

It has a chance to be better if Rylie Mills can emerge in Year 2. Mills missed most of his rookie season, recorded an eye-popping sack in Super Bowl LX and now believes he's back to his pre-injury form. He joins a D-line that was one of Seattle's strengths in 2025 but needs another young player to emerge alongside Byron Murphy II, as Leonard Williams is 32 and Jarran Reed is 33.

The Seahawks re-signed Brandon Pili (one year, $1.765 million), but undrafted rookie Uso Seumalo could push him for the backup nose tackle job. Seventh-round pick Deven Eastern will have a hard time making the 53-man roster.

Seattle's championship defense largely returns in 2026. Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Outside linebacker

Notable subtractions: Mafe (three-year, $60 million deal with Bengals)

Notable additions: Dante Fowler Jr. (one year, $2.5 million)

Better, worse or the same? Worse ... but not significantly

Mafe's departure doesn't feel like as big of a blow as the contract he got from Cincinnati might suggest. He recorded two sacks in 20 games last season in a rotational role behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Uchenna Nwosu. The Seahawks considered trading him at the deadline and did not seem motivated to re-sign him this offseason, having identified Derick Hall as the young edge rusher they wanted to give a new contract to.

That said, Mafe was eighth among edge defenders in pass rush win rate (18.7%). Seattle will need Fowler to give them some of the quick wins that were Mafe's specialty. Age is also a concern with this group; Lawrence is 34, Nwosu is 29 and Fowler turns 32 in August.

Inside linebacker

Notable subtractions: None

Notable additions: None

Better, worse or the same? Same

After overtaking Tyrice Knight for the starting job alongside Ernest Jones IV last season, Drake Thomas got a two-year deal in March. Knight returns as a starting-caliber backup. Macdonald hired former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zachary Orr to coach this position group.

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Safety

Notable subtractions: Bryant (three-year, $40 million deal with Bears)

Notable additions: Bud Clark (second-round pick), Rodney Thomas II (one year, $1,402,500)

Better, worse or the same? Worse

Ty Okada, who played well as a fill-in last season, will get a chance to compete with the ball-hawking Clark to start alongside Julian Love on the back end. Whatever drop-off there is from Bryant to his replacement can be mitigated if Nick Emmanwori, the uber versatile defender who starts as an in-the-box third safety, continues his ascension in Year 2 after finishing second in voting for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

This is one of the Seahawks' deepest position groups. They brought back D'Anthony Bell (one year, $1.485 million), added Thomas and got AJ Finley back from injury.

Cornerback

Notable subtractions: Woolen (one-year, $12 million deal with Eagles)

Notable additions: Julian Neal (third-round pick), Noah Igbinoghene (one year, $1.81 million)

Better, worse or the same? Same

That verdict is up for debate.

Woolen has elite talent, and when he was on his game, he was a true shutdown corner. But he was so unreliable that he lost his job as the No. 2 corner to Josh Jobe early last season, became a candidate to be traded at the deadline and had no shot of getting a second contract from the Seahawks. They re-signed Jobe (three years, $24 million) to remain their starter opposite Devon Witherspoon, then added Igbinoghene and Neal as candidates to serve as the No. 3.

Steadier play from that position would allow Seattle to avoid a significant drop-off even if both replacement candidates are downgrades from Woolen in terms of physical tools. The Seahawks had a fifth-round grade on Andre Fuller before drafting him and Michael Dansby in Round 7.