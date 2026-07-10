No GPS tracker for Terrion Arnold, can work out for NFL teams

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold does not need to wear a GPS tracker as a condition of his release, a Florida judge ruled on Friday, allowing him to continue to work out with NFL teams in an effort to get re-signed after the being cut.

Arnold turned himself in on June 24 in connection with a February 2026 kidnapping and robbery incident in the Tampa area. He is currently out on a $1 million bond and is subject to home confinement with the exception of work and legal appointments.

The Hillsborough County States Attorney's office filed a motion to reconsider the terms of Arnold's bond conditions after the Lions cut him last week. Prosecutors argued that Arnold is no longer in the "unique position of being an NFL player," which is a "substantial change" in the circumstances of the condition of his release, the legal standard to consider modifications to bond conditions. Judge Jeffrey Rich disagreed.

Lawyers for Arnold argued that wearing a GPS monitor would prohibit him from getting signed by another team. Nicole Lynn, his agent, testified at the hearing that she received inquiries from the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts within 24 hours after the Lions cut Arnold.

Lynn told the court that Arnold had a workout with the Texans this week and another workout scheduled with another team next week.

"He actually had a workout with the team, an NFL team, just yesterday. So he was in their facility, they paid for him to fly in, he did a physical, which shows you how serious these teams are about him," Lynn told the court. "With an ankle monitor, it would be extremely difficult and maybe even impossible for him to get a job."

She also testified that there is "a very good likelihood" that Arnold will get signed within the next 45 days, but cautioned that she is not a "fortune teller."

Lynn told the court there is currently no contract or verbal agreement with any team.

Arnold recently cleared waivers Monday and has become an unrestricted free agent. He was a 2024 first-round draft pick out of Alabama.