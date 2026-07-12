Stefon Diggs says there is no WR2 in NFL 'better than me'

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Stefon Diggs is still a free agent just over two weeks before the start of NFL training camps.

Although he admits he's probably no longer a top-tier wide receiver, Diggs also apparently is confident that he is better than any team's current No. 2 target.

"My opinion, I can compete with anybody," Diggs said in a video posted last week to his YouTube channel. "But take those [top wide receivers] as your 1s, right? You can't name a No. 2 better than me."

Diggs, 32, became a free agent in March when he was released by the New England Patriots in a financially-driven move. Diggs would have counted for $26.5 million in salary cap space this year for the Patriots, who ultimately traded for A.J. Brown and signed Romeo Doubs to rebuild their receiving corps.

Diggs said in the video that "presumably" all 32 NFL teams have a No. 1 wide receiver, but also noted that in his mind, there are only seven "real 1's" in the league.

"There's not a No. 2 on a team -- let's presumably give people the credit and just say, 'OK, you want to take the No. 1 spot away,'" he said. "Name your No. 2 receiver right now, and tell me how much he makes, and then my last question is: Is he better than me?"

On the field, Diggs enjoyed a productive 2025 for the Patriots, finishing with a team-leading 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season. He added 14 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in four postseason games during New England's run to the Super Bowl.

Diggs' 1,000-yard season marked the seventh of his career, helping to complete a successful career revival after a season-ending knee injury derailed what turned out to be a one-year stay with the Houston Texans in 2024.

Off the field, Diggs' path to finding a new team opened wider last month when the NFL closed its review of the four-time Pro Bowler after determining there was insufficient evidence of a personal conduct policy violation.

The league's decision came after Diggs was found not guilty in May of assaulting his private chef in a pay dispute. Diggs had pleaded not guilty in February to a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from the alleged dispute, leading to the two-day trial.

"I brought myself here," Diggs said in the video. "Unfortunate at times, but I'm blessed. I'm going to be exactly where I'm supposed to be. ... I'll be fine, I know I'll be fine."