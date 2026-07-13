Rams' Jackson won't face felony; case assigned for diversion

LOS ANGELES -- Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson will not face a felony charge after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge in June, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to ESPN.

Jackson's case was referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office. Ivor Pine, a spokesperson for the city attorney's office, told multiple media outlets last week that the case has been assigned for a pre-filing diversion available to eligible individuals that is an alternative to misdemeanor criminal prosecution.

Jackson could still be subject to discipline by the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

He was arrested June 8 on what police told ESPN was a charge for "a person who willfully inflicts corporal injury" against a spouse.

Jackson was sued last year by a woman who alleged he recorded her without her consent during sex, repeatedly refused to delete the video and taunted her with it. The woman reported the incident to the NFL, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, originally filed last November in Los Angeles Superior Court, was moved to federal court and ultimately dismissed April 10.

In 2024, Jackson served a two-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The Rams signed Jackson to a three-year, $57 million contract extension in February 2025.