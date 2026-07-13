Packers sign LB Isaiah McDuffie to one-year contract extension

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The Green Bay Packers signed veteran linebacker Isaiah McDuffie to a contract extension Monday.

McDuffie, who turns 27 later this month, had been set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season.

Terms were not disclosed but a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that it's a one-year extension that will pay McDuffie $8.8 million over the next two seasons and includes $1 million in play-time incentives.

McDuffie appeared in all 17 games last season, making 12 starts, and finished with 92 tackles, a sack and an interception. He received 505 snaps on defense, and a career-high 302 special teams snaps last season.

Selected in the sixth-round by the Packers in the 2021 draft, McDuffie has 320 tackles in 80 games over five seasons. He has 21 tackles in five postseason games for Green Bay.