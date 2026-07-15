Why has Dexter Lawrence's production dipped recently? Ask him

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CINCINNATI -- There is something about Dexter Lawrence II that shouldn't be overlooked.

And it's something he readily acknowledged.

Lawrence mustered a half sack in 17 games with the New York Giants during the 2025 season. The lone takedown was registered in Week 8, when Lawrence got a hand on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had already escaped pressure from elsewhere in the pocket.

That 0.5 sack marked the lowest in a season in his seven-year pro career. But Lawrence doesn't believe that stat reflects how he played last season.

The three-time Pro Bowler is ready to show the dominance that warranted this offseason's massive trade will be justified for a Cincinnati Bengals defense that is in need of an an impact player.

"If you turn on the tape, you'll see what you're supposed to see," Lawrence said, who noted the numbers aren't everything. "It's more about proving myself right. I know who I am. People have been talking about me my whole life. It's just the way this game goes. It's just the way I've been in the spotlight my whole life."

Entering the 2025 season, Lawrence had been one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles since entering the NFL in 2019, when the Giants drafted the former Clemson standout with the No. 17 pick. During that span, he had the sixth-most sacks (30) and ranked fourth in quarterback hits (95).

Instead of drafting a player at No. 10 overall in this April's draft, the Bengals traded the pick to the Giants in exchange for Lawrence. The 28-year-old requested a trade in April amid contract talks with the Giants that had stalled.

Following the trade to the Bengals, Lawrence signed a one-year extension worth $28 million, giving him the third-highest average annual value among all NFL defensive tackles.

And since arriving in Cincinnati, he has limited his comments about leaving New York and yet to publicly make comparisons about the two clubs. But in his mind, the trade isn't something he would necessarily consider a fresh start.

"I'm still out there clangin' and bangin'," Lawrence said with a laugh when asked about the notion. "Fresh start is more a retirement. But I would just say continuing my legacy and this is part of my journey."

Cincinnati has recently tried to add dominant interior pass rushers to bolster its defensive line. In 2024, the Bengals signed Sheldon Rankins in free agency. However, that move did not pan out for either side and Rankins was released after one season.

When Lawrence became available, the Bengals jumped at the opportunity to add him. While Cincinnati had scouted and was high on Lawrence when he was at Clemson, the Bengals drafted offensive tackle Jonah Williams six picks before Lawrence went off the draft board.

Cincinnati believes Lawrence carries a rare trait of skills as a pass rusher and run defender.

"Guys like Dexter there, there's not very many of them around the league," Bengals executive Duke Tobin said following the trade. "That was one of the reasons that we said this opportunity is worth doing."

The Bengals are coming off their third straight season without a playoff appearance and a second consecutive season of lackluster defensive play. Along with Lawrence, Cincinnati signed former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe in free agency, added veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and drafted Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell in the second round.

The moves signal a concerted effort to bolster the defensive line as one of the team's best position groups. And if Lawrence plays as well as the Bengals know he can, he's planning on taking Cincinnati where it wants to go.

"At the end of the day for me, it's how do I want to be remembered when I'm done," Lawrence said. "Just to continue my dominance and help this organization win the Super Bowl."