Who are the Khoslas? Meet the family set to buy the Seattle Seahawks

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The family of one of Silicon Valley's most well-known venture capitalists is lined up to join the ranks of NFL owners.

Vinod Khosla and his wife, Neeru, are leading a group that has agreed to purchase the Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion, pending NFL owners' approval. Neeru Khosla will serve as the controlling owner, and their son, Neal, "is expected to have a significant leadership role in the ownership group," according to a league memo sent to teams and obtained by ESPN.

Khosla, 71, is the patriarch of the family and a towering figure in the tech world. He was an early investor in Google and his venture fund, Khosla Ventures, made one of the largest early bets on OpenAI. (His firm purchased a 5% stake in the artificial intelligence developer for $50 million in 2019. The stake was worth $852 billion in March, according to Forbes.) DoorDash and Instacart are among his firm's other notable investments.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has called him "the preeminent venture capitalist of our time."

Patrick Collison, the CEO of online payments giant Stripe, of which Khosla was an early backer, once described him to The Information in transformative terms: "There are these singular characters in Silicon Valley who would feel a bit implausible if you constructed them in a work of fiction, but who turn out to in fact exist. The world is lucky Vinod is one of them."

Khosla was born in India in 1955 (his father was an army officer). His biography on the Khosla Ventures website states that he grew up with "no business or technology connections," but read about Intel when he was 16 and decided he wanted to start his own tech company. Vinod and Neeru met in high school in India; he was supposed to have an arranged marriage to another woman, which left his family disappointed, The Information reported. (The two now have four children together.)

He received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi. He came to the United States in 1976 and received a scholarship to Carnegie Mellon University, where he got a master's degree in biomedical engineering. He then attended Stanford business school (after first being rejected and repeatedly calling the admissions office, according to The Information).

In 1982, Khosla co-founded Sun Microsystems, which created Java, the programming language that helped build the internet. (At Sun, Khosla hired future Google CEO Eric Schmidt.) He then spent two decades at venture firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers before striking out on his own.

Khosla launched Khosla Ventures in 2004, where he has focused many of his investments in AI and green technology. The fund describes itself as backing "entrepreneurs building disruptive, technology-driven companies." Another of its investments is Impossible Foods; Khosla was one of the first investors in the plant-based food company in 2011.

Earlier this year, Khosla was ranked No. 10 on the Forbes 250 list of America's Greatest Innovators.

In contrast to many NFL owners, Khosla is a visible presence across various forms of media. He does interviews often and has an active X account. He is close to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and posts often about the company. He has been critical of President Donald Trump's policies on immigration and climate change - and has feuded online with Trump ally Elon Musk - but also has said he agrees with Trump that the U.S. needs to be competitive with China in A.I.

Khosla once told the New York Times that the book "Lying," by Sam Harris, was his philosophy for life. The book is a treatise on the importance of the truth and the deleterious effects of even the smallest lies. The Khosla Ventures website states, "Our style is very direct and straightforward. We are not here to be your friends or to control ownership; we are all about helping you build a business. We prefer brutal honesty to hypocritical politeness." ("A billionaire is a bad word in this country now," he told the Times in 2018. "And that pains me.")

Khosla can be meticulous. At his company's headquarters he designed the doorhandles and chose the landscaping features outside: the type of grass, flowers and bamboo, according to the Times. He doesn't golf with other venture capitalists and on most days he fasts until dinner because he says food slows him down, the Times reported.

Neeru was a molecular biologist and scientist, who now focuses her philanthropy and fortune on education. (In a 2010 TED talk she said, "You know, radioactivity and pregnancy don't go together, so I gave up molecular biology.") In 2007, she co-founded and now is executive director of the CK-12 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing STEM education and reducing the cost of education for students around the world - including by providing free textbooks.

Neal Khosla is the co-founder and CEO of Curai Health, a virtual healthcare company.

Outside of Silicon Valley, Vinod Khosla is also known for a yearslong legal dispute with the state of California. In 2008, he bought a 89-acre beachfront property and closed off a road that allowed for public access to the beach, according to the SFGate. He was sued by a beach rights group, and he eventually petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the matter to uphold his property rights (it declined to take the case). A separate lawsuit filed by the state has been stayed, according to SFGate.

The dispute made national news and Khosla has said several times he regrets the whole episode but has maintained he was standing up for the principle of property rights.

Vinod Khosla joined the 49ers ownership group in 2025, buying a little more than 3 percent of the team at a more than $8.5 billion valuation. According to the league's memo, the family will have to divest their 49ers investment.