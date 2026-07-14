Investigation into alleged battery by Jets' Smith no longer active

An investigation of Geno Smith for an incident in which a woman accused him of battery last month is no longer active, and the New York Jets quarterback will not be charged, the Davie, Florida, police department confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

"No further investigative steps can be reasonably taken with the information presently available. Any future investigative action is contingent on additional information or evidence being brought forward," according to the supplemental case report obtained by ESPN.

According to the supplemental case report, neither Smith nor the woman provided requested follow-up statements to police.

Officers were summoned to Smith's home on June 21 after a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend called 911 and said she was assaulted by him. She posted a video to Instagram of a dispute with Smith, saying on camera that he "ran outside and attacked me." No one was arrested or taken into custody at the scene.

According to the original incident report obtained by ESPN, two scratches to the right side of Smith's face were observed and he had a knot on the back of his head. The woman had a small cut along the webbing of her right hand between her thumb and pointer finger. She also had a bruise on her left arm but "no observable injuries to her facial area."

According to the incident report, "the inability to review surveillance footage, conflicting stories, and lack of independent witnesses" prevented the determination of the primary aggressor in the altercation. The woman, who also was identified as Smith's manager whose duties include the care of Smith's children, was trespassed from his residence.

Smith, 35, hasn't publicly responded to the allegations. The Jets also haven't commented.

In the viral Instagram video, the woman included a caption that said Smith "beat my ass cause he HATES taking care of his special needs kid and can't be left alone with him because he'd rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty."

The mother of Smith's 6-year-old son defended Smith in an IG story, saying Smith "is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son."

Smith could still face potential discipline from the NFL if it determines he violated the personal conduct policy.

"We are aware of the matter and the club has been in contact with the league," an NFL spokesman said in a statement to ESPN last month.

Smith, who played for the Jets from 2013 to 2016, was reacquired in a March trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was immediately named the Jets' starter for 2026.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.