Cowboys pass rusher Charles Snowden suspended 3 games by NFL

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Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Charles Snowden has been suspended for the first three games of the 2026 season, according to the NFL's transactions wire.

He is eligible to take part in all of the Cowboys' preseason activities, including games. The suspension will take effect after the NFL's roster reduction to 53 players.

The reason for Snowden's suspension was not stated, but he reached a plea agreement in January to resolve a DUI arrest from 2024 when he played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Charles Snowden signed with the Cowboys last month after trying out for the team. He now is suspended for the first three games of the 2026 season. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

In January, Snowden, through his attorneys, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge and was ordered to pay at $1,000 fine and attend coroner's and DUI courses. Snowden's charge will be reduced to reckless driving if he completes the terms of his plea agreement.

The Cowboys signed Snowden as a free agent last month after a tryout at the team's minicamp. He had a career-best three sacks last season for the Raiders and recorded his first NFL interception in 15 games, including nine snaps.

Snowden, 28, has 4.5 sacks and 28 tackles in 33 games during his career.