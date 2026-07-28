2026 NFL training camp: Latest news, intel for all 32 teams

The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the country, and our team reporters are on the ground every day following the action. NFL Nation has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and, of course, the quarterback room.
Follow the links below to learn everything we are seeing and hearing at camp for the camps that are underway. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53? Plus, we have updated depth charts for all 32 teams.
Be sure to keep checking back for more camp notebooks exclusively from ESPN's NFL Nation until the first full week of preseason games begin Aug. 13.
Note: ESPN has launched notebooks for eight teams (Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks) that are in full training camp mode. As more camps have availabilities, we will update all 32 files often with the latest details.
Jump to a team:
ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN
CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND
JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN
NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF
SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Rookies reported: July 24 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: St. John Fisher University, Rochester, New York
Miami Dolphins
Rookies reported: July 21 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Baptist Health Training Complex, Miami Gardens, Florida
New England Patriots
» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Mike Reiss
Site: New Balance Athletics Center, Foxborough, Massachusetts
New York Jets
Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, New Jersey
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Rookies reported: July 24 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Maryland
Cincinnati Bengals
Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Cleveland Browns
Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Berea, Ohio
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rookies report: July 28 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pennsylvania
AFC South
Houston Texans
Rookies reported: July 21 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Houston Methodist Training Center, Houston
Indianapolis Colts
Rookies reported: July 27 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Grand Park Sports Campus, Westfield, Indiana
Jacksonville Jaguars
Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Miller Electric Center, Jacksonville, Florida
Tennessee Titans
Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Nashville, Tennessee
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Rookies reported: July 22 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, Englewood, Colorado
Kansas City Chiefs
» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Nate Taylor
Site: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri
Las Vegas Raiders
Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Intermountain Health Performance Center, Henderson, Nevada
Los Angeles Chargers
Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: The Bolt, El Segundo, California
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Rookies report: July 28 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: River Ridge Playing Fields, Oxnard, California
New York Giants
Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28
Sites: The Greenbrier Resort, White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia and Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Philadelphia Eagles
Rookies report: July 28 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Jefferson Health Training Complex, Philadelphia
Washington Commanders
Rookies reported: July 24 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Commanders Park, Ashburn, Virginia
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois
Detroit Lions
Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Meijer Performance Center, Allen Park, Michigan
Green Bay Packers
» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Rob Demovsky
Site: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings
Rookies reported: July 26 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: TCO Performance Center, Eagan, Minnesota
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Rookies reported: July 24 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Flowery Branch, Georgia
Carolina Panthers
» Camp buzz, nuggets and updates
Site: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
New Orleans Saints
Rookies report: July 28 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Metairie, Louisiana
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rookies reported: July 27 | Veterans report: July 28
Site: AdventHealth Training Center, Tampa, Florida
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Josh Weinfuss
Site: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Los Angeles Rams
» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Sarah Barshop
Site: Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles
San Francisco 49ers
» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Nick Wagoner
Site: SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, California
Seattle Seahawks
» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Brady Henderson
Site: Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Washington