          2026 NFL training camp: Latest news, intel for all 32 teams

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          Orlovsky and Canty debate this season's NFC North champ (1:58)

          • NFL NationJul 28, 2026, 12:45 AM
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              NFL Nation is made up of 32 team-specific reporters who cover the NFL year-round across ESPN.com, ESPN television shows, ESPN Radio, ESPN+ and social media platforms. It was established ahead of the 2013 season.

          The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the country, and our team reporters are on the ground every day following the action. NFL Nation has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and, of course, the quarterback room.

          Follow the links below to learn everything we are seeing and hearing at camp for the camps that are underway. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53? Plus, we have updated depth charts for all 32 teams.

          Be sure to keep checking back for more camp notebooks exclusively from ESPN's NFL Nation until the first full week of preseason games begin Aug. 13.

          Note: ESPN has launched notebooks for eight teams (Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks) that are in full training camp mode. As more camps have availabilities, we will update all 32 files often with the latest details.

          Jump to a team:
          ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN
          CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND
          JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN
          NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF
          SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

          AFC East

          Buffalo Bills

          Rookies reported: July 24 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: St. John Fisher University, Rochester, New York

          Miami Dolphins

          Rookies reported: July 21 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Baptist Health Training Complex, Miami Gardens, Florida

          New England Patriots

          » Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Mike Reiss

          Site: New Balance Athletics Center, Foxborough, Massachusetts

          New York Jets

          Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, New Jersey

          AFC North

          Baltimore Ravens

          Rookies reported: July 24 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Maryland

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

          Cleveland Browns

          Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Berea, Ohio

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Rookies report: July 28 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pennsylvania

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          AFC South

          Houston Texans

          Rookies reported: July 21 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Houston Methodist Training Center, Houston

          Indianapolis Colts

          Rookies reported: July 27 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Grand Park Sports Campus, Westfield, Indiana

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Miller Electric Center, Jacksonville, Florida

          Tennessee Titans

          Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Nashville, Tennessee

          AFC West

          Denver Broncos

          Rookies reported: July 22 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, Englewood, Colorado

          Kansas City Chiefs

          » Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Nate Taylor

          Site: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Intermountain Health Performance Center, Henderson, Nevada

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: The Bolt, El Segundo, California

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          NFC East

          Dallas Cowboys

          Rookies report: July 28 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: River Ridge Playing Fields, Oxnard, California

          New York Giants

          Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28

          Sites: The Greenbrier Resort, White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia and Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, New Jersey

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Rookies report: July 28 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Jefferson Health Training Complex, Philadelphia

          Washington Commanders

          Rookies reported: July 24 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Commanders Park, Ashburn, Virginia

          NFC North

          Chicago Bears

          Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois

          Detroit Lions

          Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Meijer Performance Center, Allen Park, Michigan

          Green Bay Packers

          » Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Rob Demovsky

          Site: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

          Minnesota Vikings

          Rookies reported: July 26 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: TCO Performance Center, Eagan, Minnesota

          NFC South

          Atlanta Falcons

          Rookies reported: July 24 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Flowery Branch, Georgia

          Carolina Panthers

          » Camp buzz, nuggets and updates

          Site: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

          New Orleans Saints

          Rookies report: July 28 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Metairie, Louisiana

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Rookies reported: July 27 | Veterans report: July 28

          Site: AdventHealth Training Center, Tampa, Florida

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          NFC West

          Arizona Cardinals

          » Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Josh Weinfuss

          Site: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

          Los Angeles Rams

          » Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Sarah Barshop

          Site: Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles

          San Francisco 49ers

          » Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Nick Wagoner

          Site: SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, California

          Seattle Seahawks

          » Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Brady Henderson

          Site: Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Washington