2026 NFL training camp: Latest news, intel for all 32 teams

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the country, and our team reporters are on the ground every day following the action. NFL Nation has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and, of course, the quarterback room.

Follow the links below to learn everything we are seeing and hearing at camp for the camps that are underway. Who are the breakouts to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53? Plus, we have updated depth charts for all 32 teams.

Be sure to keep checking back for more camp notebooks exclusively from ESPN's NFL Nation until the first full week of preseason games begin Aug. 13.

Note: ESPN has launched notebooks for eight teams (Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks) that are in full training camp mode. As more camps have availabilities, we will update all 32 files often with the latest details.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC East

Rookies reported: July 24 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: St. John Fisher University, Rochester, New York

Rookies reported: July 21 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Baptist Health Training Complex, Miami Gardens, Florida

» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Mike Reiss

Site: New Balance Athletics Center, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, New Jersey

AFC North

Rookies reported: July 24 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Maryland

Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Berea, Ohio

Rookies report: July 28 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pennsylvania

play 1:44 Is C.J. Stroud the biggest question mark for the Texans?

AFC South

Rookies reported: July 21 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Houston Methodist Training Center, Houston

Rookies reported: July 27 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Grand Park Sports Campus, Westfield, Indiana

Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Miller Electric Center, Jacksonville, Florida

Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Nashville, Tennessee

AFC West

Rookies reported: July 22 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, Englewood, Colorado

» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Nate Taylor

Site: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri

Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Intermountain Health Performance Center, Henderson, Nevada

Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: The Bolt, El Segundo, California

play 2:35 Are the Cowboys legit Super Bowl contenders?

NFC East

Rookies report: July 28 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: River Ridge Playing Fields, Oxnard, California

Rookies reported: July 23 | Veterans report: July 28

Sites: The Greenbrier Resort, White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia and Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Rookies report: July 28 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Jefferson Health Training Complex, Philadelphia

Rookies reported: July 24 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Commanders Park, Ashburn, Virginia

NFC North

Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois

Rookies reported: July 25 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Meijer Performance Center, Allen Park, Michigan

» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Rob Demovsky

Site: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Rookies reported: July 26 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: TCO Performance Center, Eagan, Minnesota

NFC South

Rookies reported: July 24 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Flowery Branch, Georgia

» Camp buzz, nuggets and updates

Site: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Rookies report: July 28 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Metairie, Louisiana

Rookies reported: July 27 | Veterans report: July 28

Site: AdventHealth Training Center, Tampa, Florida

play 1:08 Tim Hasselbeck explains why people are overlooking the Seahawks

NFC West

» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Josh Weinfuss

Site: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Sarah Barshop

Site: Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles

» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Nick Wagoner

Site: SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, California

» Daily camp buzz, nuggets and updates from Brady Henderson

Site: Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Washington