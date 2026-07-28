2026 Minnesota Vikings training camp: Latest intel, updates

The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Minnesota Vikings' camp is taking place in Eagan, Minnesota, and Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Vikings camp. We will update this file often. Who will win the starting quarterback battle between incumbent J.J. McCarthy and free agent addition Kyler Murray? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

Camp updates for all 32 NFL teams

Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy, 9, and Kyler Murray, 1, are battling for the starting job during training camp. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Latest Vikings stories

Tuesday, July 28

A day before the Vikings' first training camp practice, coach Kevin O'Connell laid out some of the logistics for his plans to hold a quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy.

O'Connell said Murray and McCarthy will rotate between the first- and second-teams during the early part of camp. The split might not be 50-50 on any given day, O'Connell said, but there will be an effort to keep the reps even over time.

"I know we'll be thorough," O'Connell said. "I know both guys will feel like they've got an opportunity to compete."

O'Connell said he has a rough idea of when he would like to arrive at a decision and said he will balance the desire to be "comprehensive" and leaving enough time for the eventual winner to take control of the offense before the season begins.

"There's absolutely a date in mind and subject to what we think is best," he said. "If we feel like we can make the decision before that date, we will. If we feel like we need a little bit more time, we'll take it."

New general manager Nolan Teasley said he will be in position to provide "a different vantage point" but added: ulltimately you want to give your coaching staff that freedom to make that choice."