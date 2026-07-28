2026 Dallas Cowboys training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Dallas Cowboys' camp is taking place in Oxford, California, and Cowboys reporter Todd Archer has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterbacks room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at the Cowboys' camp. We will update this file often. Will Dallas turn around the NFL's worst defense from 2025? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from Cowboys camp

Tuesday, July 28

For the first time in a long time, the Cowboys open camp with a fully healthy roster and won't have players working off to the side rehabbing from offseason surgeries or injuries.

The Cowboys will not have a player on the physically unable to perform or non-football injury lists. While players such as cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) and edge player Donovan Ezeiruaku (hip) are cleared for practice, coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team will monitor the status of each, especially early in camp after they spent most of the offseason in rehab.

"We're very, very healthy going to the camp and hope that that continues," Schottenheimer said.