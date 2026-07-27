2026 Green Bay Packers training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Green Bay Packers' camp is taking place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Packers reporter Rob Demovsky has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course, the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Packers camp. We will update this file often. Will the revamped WR corps help QB Jordan Love and the offense take another step? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Monday, July 27

Matt LaFleur is entering his eighth season as Packers coach after the team's brass decided to retain him. John Fisher/Getty Images

In his first address to Packers shareholders as team president during Monday's annual meeting, Ed Policy offered some additional reasoning for his offseason decision to retain coach Matt LaFleur along with general manager Brian Gutekunst and vice president of football administration/player finance Russ Ball. Though Policy didn't mention Jordan Love, he suggested that his starting quarterback was one of the reasons.

"We had 10 head coach openings throughout the league this past offseason, and that caused a tremendous amount of chaos in a lot of organizations," Policy said. "I believe that players -- especially quarterbacks and championship-caliber teams -- develop best in an environment of continuity, not chaos."

The Packers have made the playoffs in each of Love's first three seasons as the starter but have won only one playoff game. It was Policy's first major decision since he took over for the retired Mark Murphy after last year's shareholders meeting. The Packers held this year's meeting on the eve of the players' reporting date for training camp.

More observations: