2026 Carolina Panthers training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Carolina Panthers' camp is taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, and we'll have the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Panthers camp. We will update this file often. Will QB Bryce Young and the Panthers take another step forward after making the playoffs in 2025? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Panthers training camp preview

The Panthers are heading into the 2026 season as the reigning NFC South champions after finishing in a three-way tie at 8-9 last season. The division feels wide open for the taking again after several seasons of lackluster finishes (the last runaway winner of the division was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021).

The Panthers, behind Young and coach Dave Canales, will be attempting to not only stay in the playoff mix again, but they're looking for their first winning season since 2017 as well. Read more

Panthers make three roster moves

Carolina on Saturday, July 25, signed defensive tackles Kyon Barrs and Elijah Garcia, and cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, according to the team. All three players took part in a workout Friday.

To make room for the three players on the Panthers roster, the team announced it waived tackle Derrell Bailey Jr., linebacker Jared Bartlett, and cornerback Michael Reid.

LB Scourton placed on injured reserve after knee injury

The Panthers have placed second-year outside linebacker Nic Scourton on injured reserve after he suffered a right knee injury during the first day of training camp Thursday.

Scourton suffered a torn ACL in the knee, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe.

It's a huge blow for the Panthers, who were counting on Scourton to be a top pass rusher opposite free agent addition Jaelan Phillips. Read more

David Tepper invests another $500M into stadium renovation

Panthers owner David Tepper is investing an additional $500 million into ongoing stadium renovations to improve overall fan experience with an eye toward potentially bringing the Super Bowl, NFL draft, 2031 Women's World Cup and other major sporting events to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The investment coincides with the team announcing it has reached a long-term extension on a stadium naming rights deal Thursday with Bank of America. Read more

RT Moton sidelined indefinitely with blood clot in lung

Panthers starting right tackle Taylor Moton was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung late last month and will miss regular-season time, the team announced Tuesday.

Moton was placed on the non-football injury list along with cornerback Jaycee Horn before the start of training camp. Horn has a cut on his foot that required stitches but is expected to be activated early during training camp, the team said.

Moton was placed on blood thinners after his diagnosis and is responding well to that treatment. He is being assessed daily by the Panthers' medical staff. Read more