2026 Denver Broncos training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Denver Broncos camp is taking place in Englewood, Colorado, and Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Broncos camp. We will update this file often as we track the Broncos' push toward getting to the Super Bowl after falling one game short last season. Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from Broncos camp

Tuesday, July 28

The Broncos' veterans formally reported for training camp on Tuesday, but the real star of the day wasn't the likes of Pat Surtain II, Bo Nix or Nik Bonitto. It was the sparkling $175 million, 205,000-square-foot facility the team has moved into.

"My expectations were high and it exceeded them," Surtain said. "There's not nothing like it in the league. It's state of the art."

Built and paid for by the Walton-Penner ownership group, the players were still finding their way through the hallways as they arrived for camp, but the early returns were that the new complex has the best of everything to help the team's pursuit of a Super Bowl championship. It should be a rather enticing selling point for free agents in offseasons to come.

More observations:

When the Broncos take the field for their first training camp practice on Wednesday, they will feature a healthy roster. Players who had surgeries late in the 2025 season or offseason surgery like Nix, Bonitto and guard Ben Powers have all been cleared to participate. Only guard Nick Gargiulo, who suffered a severe knee injury in training camp last year, will open camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Linebacker Jordan Turner will open on the non-football injury list.