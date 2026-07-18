Did the Raiders get better, worse, or stay the same for 2026?

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders used the offseason to build optimism for the future.

Besides hiring Klint Kubiak to be their head coach, the Raiders were aggressive in free agency to fill multiple position needs with quality players who are still in the prime of their careers. Las Vegas added more hope for the future with a 10-player draft class, highlighted by first overall pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

With the Raiders set to report for training camp on July 28, here's a look at how their roster changed this offseason, including a verdict on whether each position group got better, worse, or stayed the same as a result of those moves.

(The Raiders' full depth chart can be found here.)

Fernando Mendoza will be protected by an improved Raiders' offensive line. Will it be enough? Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Quarterback

Notable subtractions: Geno Smith (traded to New York Jets), Kenny Pickett (one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Carolina Panthers)

Notable additions: Fernando Mendoza (first-round pick), Kirk Cousins (one-year, fully guaranteed $20 million deal that also contains a club option for two years at $80 million)

Better, worse or the same? Better

The Raiders have a short- and long-term plan at quarterback, which is something they haven't had in quite some time. Cousins allows Las Vegas to be patient with Mendoza, and lessens its need to play the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner right away. The four-time Pro Bowler has familiarity with Kubiak's system, and his experience could be beneficial to Mendoza's growth, as well.

Mendoza is the first quarterback the Raiders drafted in the first round since 2007, and rightfully so. In his lone season at Indiana, he threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading his team to victories in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff National Championship. Mendoza has shown he can be a good decision-maker and handle high-pressure situations. Of course, Mendoza has to adjust to playing under center, but it's not a task he cannot handle.

Running back

Notable subtractions: Zamir White, Raheem Mostert

Notable additions: Mike Washington Jr. (fourth-round pick)

Better, worse or the same? Better

Ashton Jeanty's rookie season might be considered underwhelming by most. And yet, he still finished with 1,321 yards from scrimmage, including 975 rushing, and 10 total touchdowns. Las Vegas is expected to have better coaching under Kubiak, and the offensive line should be improved, as well. With that said, Jeanty has a strong chance to have improved numbers and consistent production in Year 2.

Washington has the potential to grow into a second option in the backfield, as he has a nice blend of size and speed. At Arkansas, he rushed for 1,070 yards, with 606 yards coming after first contact, and eight touchdowns. Washington also totaled 28 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown.

Kubiak expects Jeanty to have a heavy workload, but that shouldn't take away from Washington playing meaningful snaps. He had reps with the second team and occasionally with the first-team offense during the offseason program.

Wide receiver

Notable subtractions: Tyler Lockett

Notable additions: Jalen Nailor (three-year, $35 million deal), Malik Benson (sixth-round pick), Dareke Young (one-year, $1.8 million deal)

Better, worse or the same? Same

Tre Tucker posted a career-high 696 receiving yards in 17 games played in 2025. The fourth-year wideout was on track to finish the year with 1,000 yards, but as the offense continued to struggle, his numbers remained steady. Tucker had 24 catches for 356 yards and four touchdowns on 33 targets in the first six games. He recorded 33 catches for 340 yards and a touchdown on 60 targets for the remainder of the season.

The Raiders will certainly need Tucker to play more like the player he was during the early parts of last season than the one he was toward the end. Better quarterback play and playcalling should help.

Nailor's production improved during his final two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, establishing himself as a reliable third option in the wide receiver room. Now that he no longer has to play alongside Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, he can insert himself as No. 2 or maybe the top wide receiver. Having two speedsters in Nailor and Tucker should benefit Cousins and Mendoza.

There are questions surrounding the rest of the group. Can Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. improve after quiet rookie seasons? Bech, a second-round pick, looked comfortable down the stretch, but overall, he was underwhelming, finishing with 20 catches for 224 yards. Thornton's size and speed can be imposing. Those traits helped him be a shining star in last year's training camp. But his performance didn't translate in the regular season. Thornton had 45 yards on two catches in the season opener. He didn't surpass 30 yards in a game for the rest of the season.

Even though Benson, a sixth-round pick in April's draft, looked good during the team's spring practices, it wouldn't be surprising if the Raiders try to add another veteran, whether in free agency or trade.

Tight end

Notable subtractions: None

Notable additions: None

Better, worse or the same? Same

The Raiders had no reason to make any additions at tight end. Brock Bowers was ranked the best tight end in the league by executives, coaches and scouts, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Bowers is fully healthy after battling a knee injury last season, meaning his production should be reflective of his rookie season (112 catches, 1,194 yards and five touchdowns) and maybe better.

Las Vegas is still waiting for Michael Mayer to break out. He had a career-best 328 yards in 2025, but he could do better. Given the questionable depth at wide receiver and Kubiak's effectiveness in using 12-personnel, Mayer -- an unrestricted free agent in 2027 -- could make a meaningful impact in the passing game.

Offensive line

Notable subtractions: Dylan Parham (two-year, $16 million deal with the Jets), Stone Forsythe (one-year, $2 million deal with the Panthers), Alex Cappa (released)

Notable additions: Tyler Linderbaum (three-year, $81 million deal), Spencer Burford (one-year, $3.25 million deal), Trey Zuhn III (third-round pick)

Better, worse or the same? Better

The Raiders' struggles in the trenches were a large part of their issues last season. The unit should be much better this time around. Left tackle Kolton Miller and right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson are healthy after sustaining season-ending ankle injuries. Las Vegas made Linderbaum the highest-paid center in NFL history, but it was a necessary investment. With Linderbaum in the mix, the Raiders' rushing attack should look vastly different.

There are still concerns about right tackle and left guard. DJ Glaze has been a stable presence up front, starting in 31 of 34 games in two seasons at right tackle. But last season wasn't great for Glaze, who allowed 16 sacks and 70 pressures.

Burford understands the wide-zone scheme that Kubiak likes to use. Also, his athletic ability best suits the Raiders' new system. He was benched by the 49ers ahead of the postseason in 2023. He held a reserve role for San Francisco in 2024 and then started in nine of 11 games last season.

The Raiders will need better production from Burford, who has the upper hand to start at left guard. At the same time, the door is open for Zuhn and Rogers to beat Burford out as a starter.

Defensive line

Notable subtractions: Leki Fotu (one-year, $1.29 million deal with New York Giants)

Notable additions: Brandon Cleveland (seventh-round pick), Benito Jones (one-year, $1.62 million)

Better, worse or the same? Same

The Raiders didn't make any significant moves on the defensive line. By switching to a 3-4 defense under first-time defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, the expectation was that Las Vegas might add a nose tackle. Fortunately for the Raiders, Adam Butler has played multiple spots on the defensive line, including nose tackle.

Second-year defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway should play a significant role in the D-line rotation. He ended his rookie season on a high note, totaling four sacks in the final five games. And based on the team's offseason program, Hemingway has a chance to be heavily involved this season.

Maxx Crosby's eventful offseason comes to a close when training camps open at the end of July. Louis Grasse/Getty Images

Edge

Notable subtractions: Tyree Wilson (traded to New Orleans Saints)

Notable additions: Kwity Paye (three-year, $48 million deal), Keyron Crawford (third-round pick)

Better, worse or the same? Better

Maxx Crosby came back, even though he technically didn't leave. The Ravens backed out of a verbal trade agreement that would've sent the All-Pro edge rusher to Baltimore, and he returned to Las Vegas with more help on the edge.

Paye totaled 30.5 sacks in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, including 20.5 in his final three years. Las Vegas also re-signed Malcolm Koonce on a one-year deal. Koonce is more than a year removed from a knee injury that caused him to miss the entire 2024 season.

The added support should allow the Raiders to manage Crosby's snap count to support his longevity while improving the team's pass rush efforts after previously being inconsistent in pressuring quarterbacks.

Linebacker

Notable subtractions: Jamal Adams, Elandon Roberts, Devin White

Notable additions: Quay Walker (three-year, $40.5 million deal), Nakobe Dean (three-year, $36 million deal)

Better, worse or the same? Better

This is one of the roster's most improved position groups. The Raiders used free agency to solidify their starting linebackers for the next few seasons in Walker and Dean. Both players should improve the Raiders' run defense. Walker, in particular, provides versatility to play as an off-ball linebacker or line up on the edge as an outside linebacker and blitz the quarterback.

Dean's injury history with the Philadelphia Eagles is a bit concerning. He also didn't participate during OTAs and minicamp due to an undisclosed injury. Kubiak, however, doesn't think it will hinder Dean during training camp.

Safety

Notable subtractions: Lonnie Johnson Jr. ($1.48 million deal with Miami Dolphins)

Notable additions: Treydan Stukes (second-round pick), Dalton Johnson (fifth-round pick)

Better, worse or the same? Same

This is still up for debate. The success of this position group will come down to Stukes being an effective deep safety right away. On paper, his skill set best suits the role compared to Isaiah Pola-Mao. It's a matter of Stukes translating to the next level.

Jeremy Chinn was solid last season, totaling 114 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles. Las Vegas will continue to use Chinn in multiple spots on the field. Expect Leonard to rotate the safeties quite a bit during the season.

Cornerback

Notable subtractions: None

Notable additions: Taron Johnson (traded from Buffalo Bills), Jermod McCoy (fourth-round pick), Hezekiah Masses (fifth-round pick)

Better, worse or the same? Same

Like the safety spot, the verdict on the cornerback room is up for debate. Yes, the Raiders made good moves by re-signing Eric Stokes and acquiring Johnson. But whether the unit will play better than last season will come down to Darien Porter making major strides in Year 2 and McCoy's health.

Porter started in 10 of 17 games as a rookie. That experience was necessary for his growth since he didn't start playing cornerback until late into his college career at Iowa State. He flashed traits of a player who could become a dependable outside cornerback, but there's still plenty of work to be done.

McCoy was viewed as one of, if not the best, cornerbacks in this year's draft. The concerns with the longevity of McCoy's knee after sustaining a torn ACL in 2024 led to him falling to Day 3 of the draft. But the talent is there. Kubiak anticipates McCoy to be ready for training camp after rehabbing for the majority of the offseason program. The former Oregon State and Tennessee defensive back could very well challenge Porter for the starting job.

The Raiders want to make more plays on the ball. That's one of the reasons why Masses, who had five interceptions and 14 pass deflections at California in 2025, could be useful early in his career.

There's a lot to like about the Raiders' young core of defensive backs. At the same time, there are a few what-ifs about the group.