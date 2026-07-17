Titans to induct former RB Chris Johnson in ring of honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans announced they are inducting former running back Chris Johnson into their ring of honor. The ceremony will take place during halftime of the team's 2026 season opener at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The honor comes after the 40-year-old Johnson revealed last month that he has been diagnosed with ALS.

"Chris Johnson holds a special place in the hearts of our organization and our fans," said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. "His stats speak for themselves, and he will forever remain a leader in our record books, but the man behind the yardage deserves just as much celebration. We look forward to welcoming him home on Sept. 13 and officially inducting him into the Titans Ring of Honor."

Johnson rushed for 2,006 yards in 2009, the seventh-highest single season rushing total. His 503 receiving yards put him at 2,509 yards from scrimmage for the season, an NFL record. Johnson's 2,000-yard season earned him the nickname "CJ2K" and he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

The Titans selected Johnson with the 24th pick of the 2008 NFL draft. He spent six seasons in Tennessee (2008-2013) and surpassed the 1,000 rushing yards mark in each year. Johnson's 7,965 rushing yards rank fourth in franchise history. His 58 total touchdowns are the fourth most in franchise history.

Johnson will be the 20th member of the Titans' ring of honor.

ALS, which is an acronym for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and is commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cell communication with muscles throughout the body. The disease leads to muscle weakness and can cause deterioration of the ability to move, speak and breathe.

"Honestly, I don't know if you ever fully process it," he said of the diagnosis. "At first, you're in shock. Then, you realize you have two choices. You can give up, or you can fight. I chose to fight."