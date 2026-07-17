Ethan Pocic signing 1-year deal with Ravens, sources say

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Former Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal has a maximum value of $4.5M, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Pocic will have a chance to replace former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pocic, 30, became a free agent after his contract voided on March 15.

He made 57 starts for the Browns over the past four seasons but sustained a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13 of the 2025 season.

Pocic was cleared this summer to participate in training camp with one source telling Schefter that he is "full go."

He ranked 26th out of 31 qualifying centers in pass block win rate and 11th out of 32 qualifying centers in run block win rate.

A second-round pick (No. 58 overall) of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, Pocic joined the Browns as a free agent on a one-year deal before the 2022 season. He signed a three-year, $18 million deal in March 2023.

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.