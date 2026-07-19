Eagles' Saquon Barkley, family OK after attempted home burglary

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and his family were unharmed after an attempted burglary of their home Saturday morning, according to the Tredyffrin Township Police Department.

Capt. Tyler Moyer told reporters that officers were dispatched to Barkley's home shortly after 5 a.m. ET Saturday to a burglary in progress call. The alleged suspects had already fled the area when the officers arrived.

Police are searching for at least two suspects and released a photo of a white SUV they believe is connected with the alleged crime.

At least one suspect entered the house while Barkley and his family were inside.

"They were home, and fortunately, as you know, with any situation like this, our main concern is that the residents of that home at the time were unharmed, which they were. They were fine afterwards, obviously unsettled as anyone would be," Moyer said.

The Chester County (Pennsylvania) District Attorney's Office said Chester County detectives are assisting the Tredyffrin Township PD with the investigation.

"We are incredibly grateful that the Barkley family was not injured during this incident," the D.A.'s office said in a statement posted to social media. "We are asking the public to help us identify those responsible by checking any home security cameras for suspicious activity in the area around 5:00 a.m. If you saw anything unusual or have video that may assist investigators, please contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department immediately."

Several prominent professional athletes have been the victim of burglaries in the past few years, including NFL players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow. Seven men have been charged by federal prosecutors for their alleged roles in those burglaries with one man already pleading guilty and sentenced in June to 24 months in prison.

Moyer told WCAU-TV in Philadelphia that his department will contact federal authorities to determine whether the incident involving Barkley's home might be connected to the theft groups targeting athletes.

"We will look at all angles of this because we know, obviously, it's been all over the news in the past few years about different professional athletes' homes getting burglarized," Moyer said.