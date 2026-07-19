Giants RB Cam Skattebo 'perfectly fine' after botched backflip

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New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo said he is "perfectly fine" after failing to land a backflip and appearing to land awkwardly on his surgically repaired right ankle during an appearance at Fanatics Fest on Saturday.

Video of Skattebo attempting his trademark backflip went viral after he fell to the ground while trying to land the flip. Addressing the "elephant in the room" at another Fanatics Fest appearance Sunday, Skattebo said he is good following the fall and promised to "not hurt myself before the season." He blamed the botched flip on the "bouncy" floors.

Skattebo's rookie season was cut short after suffering an open tibia fracture and right ankle dislocation in a gruesome-looking injury during a Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He missed the rest of the season but has made significant progress in his recovery and is on track to be a full participant in Giants training camp next month.

It's not the first time Skattebo has attempted a backflip in recent weeks. He was seen sticking the landing on the flip after hitting a home run during a celebrity softball game May 30. New Giants coach John Harbaugh joked last month that he told the running back "no backflips" at minicamp.

Despite the reaction to his attempted flip on social media, Skattebo promised he is not going to change who he is.

"I'm just going to keep being me, and if they want to say I'm brain-dead, and I don't have no brain, then who cares, f--- it," he said.