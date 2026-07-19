Cardinals executive to appeal ban for violating NFL's gambling policy

The attorney for Arizona Cardinals director of college scouting Ryan Gold, who was suspended indefinitely last week for violating the NFL's gambling policy, called the league's accusations "blatantly false" and said his client is appealing his suspension.

"Ryan Gold has been an outstanding NFL executive for over a decade," Gold's attorney Mike Caspino told ESPN on Sunday. "The accusations made by the league regarding his participation in prohibited gambling activities are blatantly false. We have demanded an appeal and we look forward to clearing his good name."

The NFL on Friday said its investigation determined that Gold provided confidential, nonpublic inside information regarding 2026 draft selections by the Cardinals before the picks were announced and that Gold also participated in parlay bets on NFL and college games. The league didn't say to whom Gold had provided the information.

Caspino said the gambling activity was Gold's wife making $10 weekly bets with a group of high school friends on parlays, and Gold was not involved. He also said Gold could not have divulged the Cardinals draft picks because he didn't know who they were picking and only team owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monte Ossenfort did.

Caspino said that he doesn't believe the league's case against Gold is strong.

The NFL on Friday said that the Cardinals fully cooperated with the investigation and that the league has seen no indication that any other member of the organization, coach or player was aware of or involved in this activity. The league also said there was no indication that any play or game was affected by this activity.

The NFL's review included interviews with relevant people and an examination of electronic records.

The Cardinals on Friday issued a statement on Friday saying they "fully support the league's decision in this matter."

Gold, who is in his 13th season with the Cardinals, was promoted to director of college scouting in June 2025. He spent the previous three years (2022-24) as the assistant director of college scouting after working for four seasons (2018-21) as a college scouting coordinator.

The NFL has strict gambling policies for players and club and league personnel that states that players must not place any bet on NFL football, throw, fix or manipulate any NFL game or event, and share confidential, nonpublic information regarding any NFL game, player or event with any third party.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.