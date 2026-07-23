2026 Indianapolis Colts training camp preview

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INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts' 2026 training camp runs from July 29 to Aug. 20 at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

The Colts are trying to clarify exactly what kind of team they are after a 2025 season that left the organization with an identity crisis. Is this the team that looked like a Super Bowl contender for the first half of last season? Or is it the club that faltered after key injuries down the stretch, inexplicably losing its final seven games? This season might provide those answers while also dictating the future of the men who lead the team, coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard.

Here's a closer look at what we are watching at camp:

All eyes will be on Daniel Jones as he attempts to show he's healthy and able to return to his early season form from last year. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Can Daniel Jones return to form?

There is no bigger question for the Colts following Jones' torn Achilles in December. He's returned to the lineup quickly, participating on a limited basis in offseason workouts and expects to be a full participant in training camp. But whether Jones can match the unprecedented heights he reached last season -- he was top 10 in passing yards, yards per attempt, completion percentage and touchdown passes before his injury -- remains to be seen.

Jones has been an underrated runner during his career and uses his legs to effectively throw on the run. To what degree will lingering effects from his injury impede his ability to play his style?

Three players to watch

WR Alec Pierce. His offseason ankle injury is likely to limit him for some, if not all, of training camp. Sure, there's plenty of time until opening day. But Pierce is preparing to ascend to the No. 1 receiver role in 2026 following the offseason trade of Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's an inopportune time for Pierce to be out of the lineup.

Edge Laiatu Latu. The Colts let experienced pass rushers like Kwity Paye and Samsom Ebukam walk in free agency. That suggested the Colts believe Latu can take another step in 2026 after he more than doubled his sack total last season (from 4 as a rookie in 2024 to 8.5 in 2025). But does Latu have another gear? Can he consistently make quarterbacks uncomfortable?

CB Sauce Gardner. No one is worried about Gardner creating impact. That's a given for the two-time first-team All Pro. But can he put to rest the questions that his game has slipped a bit from the dominant level he played at earlier in his career? He'll need to do just that considering the two first-round picks the Colts traded to acquire him last year.

Key position battles

Edge: Latu is entrenched at one spot, but the other defensive end position is up for grabs. Veteran Arden Key, signed this offseason, can certainly handle some of the role if necessary. But the Colts would love if second-year end end Jaylahn Tuimoloau manages to have a breakout season and makes good on the promise the team saw in him. Indianapolis drafted him 45th overall in 2025 and saw him as a long term starter on defense. Last season, Tuimoloau played just 24% of the defensive snaps.

No. 3 receiver: The Pittman trade likely won't derail the offense. But it does deal a significant blow to what was a deep wide receiver group that counted Pittman, Pierce and Josh Downs as its top three. Without any significant offseason additions, the Colts will need to account for Pittman's production from within (Pittman had 80 catches on 111 targets last season). Special teams ace Ashton Dulin appears the frontrunner to take on a bigger role. You should anticipate the production of Pierce, Downs and tight end Tyler Warren to jump a bit, too.

Keep an eye on: How Indy fares early in season

The Colts have a difficult opening slate, with games against the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers in the first five weeks. Indianapolis has a tendency for slow starts; the Colts have managed a winning record after the first month just once in the past five seasons. That has often put significant stress on the team during the second half of the season.

That might not have been as problematic when the AFC South didn't have its current depth. But Jacksonville and Houston have demonstrated they are formidable. A slow start could put Indy's division hopes in peril.

Colts' 53-man roster projection

QB (3): Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard

RB (3): Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, Seth McGowan

WR (6): Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Anthony Gould, Laquon Treadwell

TE (4): Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory

OL (10): Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, Jalen Travis, Jalen Farmer, Dalton Tucker, Luke Tenuta, Blake Freeland, Bayron Matos

DL (9): Laiatu Latu, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Arden Key, Micheal Clemons, Colby Wooden, Adetomiwa Adebawore, George Gumbs Jr.

LB (5): CJ Allen, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Bryce Boettcher, Jaylon Carlies, Austin Ajiake

CB (6): Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, Justin Walley, Cam Taylor-Britt, Johnathan Edwards, Mekhi Blackmon

S (4): Cam Bynum, A.J. Haulcy, Hunter Wohler, Jonathan Owens

SPECIALISTS (3): Blake Grupe (K), Rigoberto Sanchez (P), Luke Rhodes (LS)