2026 Miami Dolphins training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Miami Dolphins camp is taking place in Miami Gardens, and Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Dolphins camp. We will update this file often. Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from Dolphins camp

Tuesday, July 28

The Dolphins' veterans reported to the facility Tuesday and coach Jeff Hafley said everyone passed their conditioning test upon returning to Miami Gardens. The team will begin practicing Wednesday, and star running back De'Von Achane will be available.

The newly extended Achane didn't participate in team drills during OTAs or minicamp as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. The Dolphins plan to run their offense through Achane following his Pro Bowl season in 2025, and will finally get to see what a backfield with Achane and quarterback Malik Willis looks like.

More observations: