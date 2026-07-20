Packers, DT Devonte Wyatt reach 3-year, $57M extension

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GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have another starter locked up beyond this season after coming to terms on a deal with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt on Monday.

The two sides agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension with a $20 million signing bonus, his agency, Win Sports Group, told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This deal comes less than a week after they signed linebacker Isaiah McDuffie to a one-year, $8.8 million contract extension that will keep him in Green Bay through the 2027 season.

The Packers have also done contract extensions this offseason with receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Watson and now are expected to turn their attention toward signing tight end Tucker Kraft to a long-term deal.

The Packers selected Wyatt with the No. 28 pick in the 2022 draft and exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract last year. He was scheduled to make $12.94 million in 2026 before the extension and is now under contract through the 2029 season.

The Packers did the deal despite Wyatt missing seven games last season and suffering a season-ending broken fibula and torn ligaments in his ankle in the Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions. He had four sacks and seven quarterback hits in 10 games last season and has 16 sacks and 30 QB hits in four seasons.

After a slow start to his rookie season, he has 14.5 sacks in 41 games over the last three seasons.

"Me personally, I know I got a lot more in the tank," Wyatt said after last season. "I feel like I got a lot more in the tank than what I put out there this year or the past three years I had. I know I have a lot more and I feel like this injury right here really is going to help me get above this hump, just showing y'all what I have."

Wyatt, 28, did not take part in any on-field practices during the offseason program.

The Packers expect Wyatt to be a key figure in new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's scheme, which will switch to a 3-4 defensive front after playing a 4-3 in Wyatt's first four seasons.

"We really like him," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Wyatt earlier this offseason. "He's gotta get over the injury thing and make sure he can stay available to us, but when he's out there he's very, very impactful, not only in the run game but as a pass rusher as well. So we would like to do that, keep him around in some form or fashion."