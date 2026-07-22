Ranking NFL teams by under-25 talent: Pats, Texans lead list

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When we look at which NFL teams are set up for future success, a big part of that is considering how much young talent is on each roster. Young talent is important for a couple of reasons. These players are still developing and could become even better and more productive as they hit their peak years. They also come on affordable rookie contracts that help teams stay under the salary cap and give front offices the room to sign veteran free agents. Young talent helps establish how much success a team is likely to have over the longer term.

For the first time since 2022, we do not have the Houston Texans on top of this list. But that's fine, because they are No. 2. Instead, our new No. 1 team in terms of young talent beat Houston on its way to the Super Bowl last season. In fact, both of last season's Super Bowl teams rank in our top 10.

However, you don't need to have young talent to be a Super Bowl contender. The current favorite to win Super Bowl LXI is all the way down in last place when it comes to talent under the age of 25. Who needs the long term when you have so much veteran talent in the short term?

Here are our under-25 rankings for this season. All ages are as of Sept. 1, 2026. Blue-chip players are the top 60 cornerstone assets around the league from whom teams will likely derive their biggest future value. (Don't get too hung up on this, as there isn't some sort of big gap between player 60 and player 61.)

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Methodology

As is our standard, we have created these rankings based on a combination of factors:

Number of starts made by players under 25 years old

Number of snaps played by players under 25 years old

Quality of play by players under 25 years old, age-adjusted to capture the fact that a 21-year-old player of X ability will likely improve more than a 23-year-old player of X ability -- and with extra consideration given to Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections

Value and length of player contracts

Relative importance of positions, with quarterbacks being more important and running backs, off-ball linebackers and specialists being less important than other positions

Draft value added in the 2026 draft, particularly in the first three rounds

Expected key starters and reserves under 25 years old for teams in 2026

Significant injuries or suspensions that will affect the 2026 availability of players under 25 years old

Last year's rank: 7

Blue chips: OT Will Campbell, CB Christian Gonzalez, QB Drake Maye

Notable graduated players: S Craig Woodson

The Patriots' haul of young talent isn't just about Maye, but it certainly starts with him. My system identifies Maye as the most valuable young commodity in the NFL after he threw for 4,394 yards and came close to winning the MVP award last season. He will turn 24 right before the season begins.

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Maye's offensive line had issues during the postseason, but there's no question it features young talent. Left tackle Campbell is just 22, and center Jared Wilson is 23. First-round pick Caleb Lomu, who will eventually slot in at either left or right tackle, is just 21. Behind those offensive linemen, Maye can hand off to 23-year-old running back TreVeyon Henderson and throw passes to 24-year-old Kayshon Boutte, 23-year-old Kyle Williams or 22-year-old rookie Eli Raridon.

There's less young talent on the defensive side of the ball, but the Patriots' best defender turned 24 in June. Gonzalez was selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl after posting 69 tackles and 20 passes defensed. Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer is 23, and second-round rookie edge rusher Gabe Jacas is 22.

Last year's rank: 1

Blue chips: Edge Will Anderson Jr., OT Aireontae Ersery, CB Kamari Lassiter, QB C.J. Stroud

Notable graduated players: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LB Henry To'oTo'o

The Texans were No. 1 on this list for three straight years, and they've now fallen all the way down ... to No. 2. However, they're going to fall a lot further next year, because star players Stroud and Anderson barely qualified to be counted. Anderson -- who had 12 sacks in 2025 -- will turn 25 on Sept. 2, and Stroud -- who threw for 3,041 yards -- will do the same on Oct. 3.

However, there's still plenty of young talent behind those two. Start with the secondary, as safety Calen Bullock and cornerback Lassiter are both just 23 years old. Left tackle Ersery is 24, and his backup, Blake Fisher, who played a lot as a sixth lineman in 2025, is 23. First-round rookie Keylan Rutledge will start at center this season after turning 23 on Sept. 2. And the two Iowa State receivers the Texans drafted a year ago, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, are both 23, as well.

Last year's rank: 5

Blue chips: TE Colston Loveland, WR Rome Odunze, QB Caleb Williams

Notable graduated players: OT Darnell Wright

Once again, the most important young talent a team can have is at quarterback. And the Bears have a budding star in Williams, who threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2025. He will be 25 on Nov. 18. His top targets are all under 25, as well. Odunze is 24, while Luther Burden III and Loveland are still just 22. Even the backups to those guys are young; the Bears used third-round picks on tight end Sam Roush and wide receiver Zavion Thomas, also both 22.

Elsewhere on the roster, you will find left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who is 24 but was discounted a bit because of a torn patellar tendon that will cost him part of this season. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. is 24, and last year's second-round pick, edge rusher Shemar Turner, is 23. This year's draft picks add more young talent, headlined by safety Dillon Thieneman (age 22) and center Logan Jones (24).

Last year's rank: 29

Blue chips: TE Harold Fannin Jr., OT Spencer Fano, DT Mason Graham, LB Carson Schwesinger

Notable graduated players: QB Dillon Gabriel, Edge Jared Verse

So, the most important young talent a team can have is a young quarterback, but we're not giving the Browns much credit for their two young quarterbacks. Shedeur Sanders, who is 24, struggled last season with 18.9 Total QBR. Gabriel has already aged off this list, as he will be 26 in December.

However, the Browns have added a ton of other young talents in the past two drafts, enough to move from 29th on this list a year ago to fourth.

Let's start on offense, where the talent is really young. Fannin far outplayed what we usually see from a rookie tight end, catching 72 passes for 731 yards, and he just turned 22. Running back Quinshon Judkins is also 22, and his backup, Dylan Sampson, is 21. The Browns drafted two wide receivers this year: 21-year-old KC Concepcion and 22-year-old Denzel Boston. And this year's No. 9 pick, left tackle Fano, doesn't turn 22 until November.

On defense, we start with Defensive Rookie of the Year Schwesinger, who turned 23 in February. Graham, last year's first-round pick, is 23. Second-round safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is 22 years old, and veteran safety Ronnie Hickman is still just 24 after three seasons in the NFL.

Last year's rank: 9

Blue chips: WR Carnell Tate, QB Cam Ward

Notable graduated players: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, G Peter Skoronski

Six different players who are currently under 25 started at least 10 games for last season's Titans, and they added two first-round picks in Tate and Keldric Faulk to that young group of talented players.

Ward, who passed for 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2025, turned 24 in May. He will throw to a group of wideouts that features Tate (21), Elic Ayomanor (23) and first-team All-Pro return man Chimere Dike (24). Tight end Gunnar Helm will be 24 in September, while one of the featured blockers is 23-year-old right tackle JC Latham.

The young talent on defense begins with edge rusher and No. 31 pick Faulk, who will turn 22 before the season begins. Outside linebacker Cedric Gray will be 24 in October, while safety Kevin Winston Jr. will turn 23 in December. Anthony Hill Jr. moves into the starting lineup as a second-round rookie linebacker and doesn't turn 22 until February. Edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo is also just 22.

Last year's rank: 11

Blue chips: TE Brock Bowers, RB Ashton Jeanty, QB Fernando Mendoza

Notable graduated players: TE Michael Mayer, CB Darien Porter, WR Tre Tucker

We start with No. 1 pick Mendoza, who will turn 23 on Oct. 1. He comes into Las Vegas with high expectations after leading Indiana to its first national championship. He'll be handing the ball off to 22-year-old Jeanty and throwing it to three 23-year-olds: Bowers and wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. There's also a lot of youth on the Raiders' offensive line. Right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson is 23, right tackle DJ Glaze will be 24 in early August and Charles Grant (24) and Caleb Rogers (24) might compete for jobs.

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The Raiders added a lot of veterans on defense this offseason, so the youth on that side of the ball is predominantly this year's draft picks. Second-round cornerback Treydan Stukes will be 25 on Sept. 11, so he almost didn't count for the Raiders, but fourth-round cornerback Jermod McCoy doesn't turn 21 until Aug. 16.

Last year's rank: 28

Blue chips: Edge David Bailey, OT Armand Membou

Notable graduated players: RB Breece Hall, G Joe Tippmann

Here's our first team that doesn't have a young quarterback, unless you want to count 22-year-old fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik. No, the leader of the youth for the Jets is No. 2 pick Bailey, who will be 23 in August. The Jets' defense also has 24-year-old safety Malachi Moore, 22-year-old cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and 21-year-old nickelback D'Angelo Ponds.

On offense, the young talent is led by the bookends of the line, with left tackle Olu Fashanu now 23 and right tackle Membou just 22. First-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is 22, and Adonai Mitchell, acquired from the Colts last season in the Sauce Gardner deal, is still just 23. At tight end, the Jets have 16th pick Kenyon Sadiq, who doesn't turn 22 until March, along with 22-year-old Mason Taylor.

Last year's rank: 2

Blue chips: CB Nick Emmanwori, DT Byron Murphy II, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, G Grey Zabel

Notable graduated players: OT Anthony Bradford, OT Charles Cross, CB Devon Witherspoon

The Seahawks rank in the top 10 despite having both starting offensive tackles and one of the best cornerbacks in the league age out.

Enter the Offensive Player of the Year, Smith-Njigba, who doesn't turn 25 until February. Playing next to him you'll find tight end AJ Barner (24) and/or tight end Elijah Arroyo (23) as well as deep threat wideout Tory Horton (23). Rookie running back Jadarian Price is 22, and left guard Zabel is still 24.

On defense, is the top young talent 22-year-old Emmanwori? Or is it 23-year-old Murphy? The rest of the defense is mostly older except for this year's draft picks, including second-round safety Bud Clark (24) and third-round cornerback Julian Neal (23).

Last year's rank: 4

Blue chips: Edge Abdul Carter, QB Jaxson Dart, OT Francis Mauigoa, WR Malik Nabers, LB Arvell Reese

Notable graduated players: S Tyler Nubin, Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Giants' young talent is very top-heavy, with five recent first-round picks that I identified as blue chip players. The youngest among them is Reese, who is 20. Mauigoa is 21, and Carter is 22. Dart and Nabers are both 23.

Below the first round of the draft, the Giants found running back Cam Skattebo, who is now 24. They also have cornerback Colton Hood (21) and nickelback Dru Phillips (24).

Last year's rank: 24

Blue chips: OT Kelvin Banks Jr., S Jonas Sanker, WR Jordyn Tyson

Notable graduated players: QB Spencer Rattler

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First, let's be clear about who is not included here. Starting quarterback Tyler Shough came out of college relatively old, as he'll be 27 in September. His backup, Rattler, is also now 25 years old.

But there's plenty of other young talent in New Orleans, starting with the man most responsible for protecting Shough: 22-year-old Banks. Tyson is also 22, and tight end Oscar Delp is 23. On defense, there are a few young talents with 23-year-old Sanker, 23-year-old cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and 24-year-old defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Last year's rank: 10

Blue chips: OT Joe Alt

Notable graduated players: CB Cam Hart, Edge Akheem Mesidor

The top young player for the Chargers is Alt, who is 23 years old and tasked with protecting quarterback Justin Herbert. Running back Omarion Hampton and tight end Oronde Gadsden (both 23) performed well for the Bolts in 2025. Wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris are all 24.

On defense, the underrated slot cornerback Tarheeb Still is still just 24 years old, while edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu will turn 24 on Sept. 3. However, rookie first-rounder Mesidor does not qualify for this ranking, as he turned 25 in April.

Last year's rank: 31

Blue chips: G Jonah Savaiinaea

Notable graduated players: WR Malik Washington

As you would expect from a team that is rebuilding, the Dolphins have a ton of young talent but few top players. After all, they had 13 draft picks this year but only three came in the top two rounds. Kadyn Proctor, who will start at left guard before moving to tackle, is 21. Cornerback Chris Johnson is also 21, while linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is 23.

Also along the offensive line, left tackle Patrick Paul is 24. Savaiinaea, who will play right guard, is 22. Running back De'Von Achane has impressed to start his NFL career and doesn't turn 25 until October. Rookie wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell are each 22. The defensive line features 22-year-olds Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips.

Last year's rank: 21

Blue chips: G Donovan Jackson, Edge Dallas Turner

Notable graduated players: K Will Reichard

Left guard Jackson, age 23, is one of many top Vikings players, and Turner, also 23, moves into the starting lineup full time this season. First-round rookie defensive tackle Caleb Banks and second-round rookie linebacker Jake Golday also join the 23 club. I wouldn't really call quarterback J.J. McCarthy a top Vikings player, as he is in a battle with Kyler Murray for the starting spot, but McCarthy is also 23. Jordan Addison, one of the best No. 2 receivers in the NFL, is 24.

Last year's rank: 16

Blue chips: WR Emeka Egbuka

Notable graduated players: Edge Calijah Kancey, S Tykee Smith

Egbuka had 938 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a 22-year-old rookie last season. Playing next to him at wideout are 24-year-old Jalen McMillan, 24-year-old Tez Johnson and 22-year-old third-round rookie Ted Hurst III. Running back Bucky Irving is 24, as is starting center Graham Barton.

On defense, the young talent comes from the latest draft. The marquee player is 22-year-old rookie edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., followed by second-round cornerback Josiah Trotter (21). Two of the Bucs' 2025 draft picks at cornerback (Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison) are 22. However, do note that fourth-round rookie nickelback Keionte Scott is already 25.

Last year's rank: 8

Blue chips: CB/WR Travis Hunter, WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Notable graduated players: TE Brenton Strange, Edge Travon Walker

We'll start not on offense or defense but with both, as two-way star Hunter is 23. His 2025 season ended early due to injury, but he finished with 28 catches for 298 yards to go with 15 tackles and three passes defensed. Thomas is also 23, even after two seasons in the NFL. Wide receiver Parker Washington, who took a larger role in the passing game when Hunter got hurt last season, is 24, as is second-round tight end Nate Boerkircher. Running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. are both 24. On the offensive line, the Jaguars have 24-year-olds in right tackle Anton Harrison and third-round rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

There's much less young talent on the defensive side of the ball. Safety Anthony Johnson and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, the latter acquired in a trade with the Falcons, are both 24. There also are 2026 draft picks who are under 25, led by third-round defensive tackle Albert Regis at 23.

Last year's rank: 13

Blue chips: CB Mansoor Delane, OT Josh Simmons

Notable graduated players: Edge George Karlaftis, RB Kenneth Walker III

We'll start on the defensive side of the ball with this year's two first-round picks. Delane will turn 23 in December, while defensive tackle Peter Woods doesn't turn 22 until March. Second-round edge rusher R Mason Thomas is also 22. Cornerback Nohl Williams and edge rusher Ashton Gillotte, both 23, are trying to break into the starting lineup this season.

On offense, look at the left side of the line, where Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia are both 23. So is wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

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Last year's rank: 15

Blue chips: S Malaki Starks

Notable graduated players: WR Zay Flowers, S Kyle Hamilton

The Ravens stay in roughly the same place in our rankings with new young talent replacing players getting older -- such as Hamilton and Flowers. For example, linebacker Teddye Buchanan will turn 24 in October, and he started most of last season. Cornerback Nate Wiggins and edge rusher Mike Green are both 23, while rookie edge rusher Zion Young is 22.

On the other side of the ball, the standout youth is on the line, with right tackle Roger Rosengarten at 24 and first-round guard Olaivavega Ioane at 22. The Ravens have less young talent at the skill positions, other than this year's draft picks: tight end Matthew Hibner is 24, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt is 23 and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and tight end Josh Cuevas are both 22.

Last year's rank: 14

Blue chips: LB Jihaad Campbell, CB/S Cooper DeJean

Notable graduated players: DT Jalen Carter, CB Quinyon Mitchell, Edge Nolan Smith Jr.

Several members of the Eagles' great defense aged off our list this year: In addition to the 25-year-olds named above, there are defensive linemen Moro Ojomo, Byron Young and Jalyx Hunt.

There's still some younger talent remaining. Safety Andrew Mukuba and safety/nickelback DeJean are both 23. Campbell doesn't turn 23 until February.

On offense, it's all about the 2026 draft picks. Tight end Eli Stowers is 23, while wide receiver Makai Lemon and offensive tackle Markel Bell are both 22.

Last year's rank: 19

Blue chips: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., RB Jeremiyah Love

Notable graduated players: OT Paris Johnson Jr., CB Garrett Williams

Arizona's young talent is headlined by Harrison (23), who has registered 1,493 receiving yards in two NFL seasons. He is accompanied by rookie first-rounder Love, who turned 21 at the end of May. Running back Trey Benson is still here behind Love at age 24, while the Cardinals' secondary tight end, Tip Reiman, is also 24. Rookie quarterback Carson Beck will turn 24 in November. Chase Bisontis, the rookie second-rounder who might start at right guard, is 22.

The young talent on defense starts along the line with 24-year-old Darius Robinson and 22-year-old Walter Nolen III. Edge rusher BJ Ojulari, who has battled injuries for two seasons, is still only 24 years old. Outside linebacker Cody Simon, who started nine games last season, is also 24. The likely starting cornerbacks, Will Johnson and Denzel Burke, are both 23.

Last year's rank: 25

Blue Chips: OT Amarius Mims

Notable graduated players: S Jordan Battle, CB Dax Hill, CB DJ Turner

The Bengals climbed up a bit in these rankings despite graduating most of their secondary. The youth that remains begins with the offensive line, as right tackle Mims and left guard Dylan Fairchild are both 23. So is guard Jalen Rivers, who started seven games last season because of injuries on the line. And fourth-round center Connor Lew will be 21 in August.

The other position with a lot of youth is edge rusher: Myles Murphy is 24, and Shemar Stewart is 22; 2026 second-round pick Cashius Howell is 23. Behind those players, you'll find linebacker Barrett Carter, who started 12 games as a rookie and doesn't turn 24 until October, and 22-year-old third-round rookie cornerback Tacario Davis.

Last year's rank: 12

Blue chips: WR Tetairoa McMillan

Notable graduated players: OT Ikem Ekwonu, QB Bryce Young

Carolina's young talent begins at wide receiver, with 23-year-old McMillan coming off a 1,000-yard rookie season. The Panthers gave a three-year, $35-million extension to 24-year-old Jalen Coker. Rookie third-rounder Chris Brazzell II is 22, while Jimmy Horn Jr. is 23. And at tight end, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans are both 23.

This year's first-round pick, offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, will turn 22 on July 25. Carolina drafted two edge rushers in 2025, and both still qualify for this list, as Nic Scourton doesn't turn 22 until late August and Princely Umanmielen is 24. Linebacker Trevin Wallace is 23, as is nickelback Chau Smith-Wade. Safety Lathan Ransom and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are both 24.

Last year's rank: 22

Blue chips: RB Bijan Robinson, Edge Jalon Walker

Notable graduated players: WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts Sr.

Atlanta's top offensive stars are 25 or close to it. Pitts turned 25 in October. London will be 25 on Friday. Robinson will turn 25 in late January, so he's the only one of the three players who still qualifies; and he's a good one to include, with 3,910 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns in three NFL seasons. The other offensive player worth mentioning is rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who is 22.

Then it's all about the defense. Rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell is just 21. Edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Walker are both 22. (We docked the Falcons a bit based on the possibility that Pearce will need to serve some sort of suspension for off-field legal issues.) Safety Xavier Watts will be 25 in November. Nose tackle Maason Smith, who came over from Jacksonville in a trade, will turn 24 in October.

Last year's rank: 6

Blue chips: RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Notable graduated players: S Kerby Joseph, TE Sam LaPorta, OT Penei Sewell, WR Jameson Williams

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The Lions have a lot of important 25-year-old players, not just the four mentioned above. There's also safety Thomas Harper and offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany. Detroit still has a good amount of young talent left, however.

Gibbs doesn't turn 25 until March. Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is also 24, while Blake Miller, a first-round rookie tackle, is 22. On defense, safety/nickelback Brian Branch will likely be back on the field after recovering from an Achilles tear when he turns 25 in October. Last year's first-round pick, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, is still 23. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who has battled injuries, is 24, while second-round rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore is 23.

Last year's rank: 17

Blue chips: G Tyler Booker, S Caleb Downs

Notable graduated players: OT Tyler Guyton, WR George Pickens, G Tyler Smith

Most of Dallas' offensive line graduated from our list this year, but right guard Booker is still only 22 years old, as is fourth-round offensive tackle Drew Shelton. The rest of the young talent is mostly on defense.

On the edge, Donovan Ezeiruaku is 22, and Malachi Lawrence is 23; but their birthdays are only two months apart (Sept. 25 for Ezeiruaku, July 21 for Lawrence). First-rounder Downs is 21. Linebacker Shemar James, who started six games last season, is 22.

Last year's rank: 3

Blue chips: OT Josh Conerly Jr., LB Sonny Styles

Notable graduated players: QB Jayden Daniels, CB Mike Sainristil

The Commanders fall far down our list now that Daniels doesn't qualify. Sainristil, Brandon Coleman, Luke McCaffrey, Jordan Magee, Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Leo Chenal also don't count.

That still leaves some young talent from the past couple of drafts. First-rounder Styles doesn't turn 22 until November, a few days after Conerly will be 23. Safety Nick Cross, recently signed from Indianapolis, will turn 25 on Sept. 10. Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton will be 24 on Aug. 31. Cornerback Trey Amos and wide receiver Jaylin Lane are both 24, while third-round slot receiver Antonio Williams just turned 22.

Last year's rank: 20

Blue chips: TE Tyler Warren

Notable graduated players: WR Josh Downs, CB Sauce Gardner, Edge Laiatu Latu

Warren headlines the young talent in Indianapolis, where a lot of important young players are 24 years old, including center Tanor Bortolini and new right tackle Jalen Travis. If you want to give the Colts any credit for having frustrated quarterback prospect Anthony Richardson Sr., well, he's also 24 years old.

And if you want to consider younger players, quarterback Riley Leonard and edge rusher Jaylahn Tuimoloau are both 23. So are defensive backs Justin Walley and Hunter Wohler, who missed their rookie seasons with injuries but might play important roles in 2026. Rookie third-round safety A.J. Haulcy is 22, while rookie second-round linebacker CJ Allen doesn't turn 22 until March.

Last year's rank: 30

Blue chips: Edge Mykel Williams

Notable graduated players: CB Renardo Green, WR Ricky Pearsall

Injuries led to playing time for a lot of the youth in San Francisco last season, as six different players currently under 25 started at least six games.

We'll being on defense, with safeties Malik Mustapha and Marques Sigle. They are both 24 years old. Nickelback Upton Stout is also 24, as is defensive tackle Alfred Collins. Last year's first-round pick, edge rusher Mykel Williams, turned 22 in June.

On offense, 23-year-old Connor Colby and 24-year-old Carver Willis will battle for the starting left guard position in training camp. Second-round rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling is 23. Backup running backs Kaelon Black and Jordan James are 24 and 22, respectively.

This year's third-round pick, edge rusher Romello Height, is already 25 and does not qualify for our list.

Last year's rank: 27

Blue chips: None

Notable graduated players: OT Troy Fautanu, C Zach Frazier, OT Broderick Jones

Much of the Steelers' offensive line just turned 25, but first-round rookie Max Iheanachor is 22 and third-round selection Gennings Dunker is 23. Third-round quarterback Drew Allar is 22. Second-round wide receiver Germie Bernard will turn 23 in December and will probably be starting in the slot this season. New turn man Kaden Wetjen is 24.

On defense, edge rusher Nick Herbig, who led the NFL in pass rush win rate (26.3%) last season, will be 25 in November. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon will turn 23 in early August, while defensive lineman Yahya Black is 24.

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Last year's rank: 26

Blue chips: DT Deone Walker

Notable graduated players: CB Christian Benford

Safety Cole Bishop is 23, as is cornerback Maxwell Hairston. Walker is only 22 years old, while second-round edge rusher TJ Parker will be 22 in September.

On offense, we can debate whether wide receiver Keon Coleman is out of the coaching staff's good graces, but he still has room to develop because he's only 23 years old after two seasons. New slot receiver Skyler Bell is actually older than Coleman, having turned 24 a couple of weeks ago.

Last year's rank: 23

Blue chips: None

Notable graduated players: TE Tucker Kraft, Edge Lukas Van Ness, S Evan Williams

We'll start on defense with linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who will be 25 in November. Cornerback Carrington Valentine still qualifies for our list, as he will turn 25 in September, and safety/nickelback Javon Bullard is 23. Rookie second-round cornerback Brandon Cisse is only 21 years old.

On offense, the important name is last year's first-round pick, wide receiver Matthew Golden, who will be 23 on Aug. 1 after posting 29 catches for 362 yards in 2025. But much of the offense turned 25 in the past year, including tight ends Kraft and Luke Musgrave as well as linemen Jordan Morgan and Anthony Belton.

Last year's rank: 32

Blue chips: None

Notable graduated players: RB RJ Harvey

There's a lot of youth in Denver at wide receiver, although we don't know who will get the most playing time after the Jaylen Waddle trade. Marvin Mims Jr. is 24, while Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin are both 23.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Jahdae Barron will turn 25 in December and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine will be 25 in October. Otherwise, the Broncos are way down here in part because they didn't have a pick in 2026 until the third round. (That first selection, defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, is 23 years old.)

Last year's rank: 18

Blue chips: QB Ty Simpson

Notable graduated players: CB Trent McDuffie, OT Warren McClendon Jr., WR Puka Nacua

Perhaps you have heard that the Rams are not as fond of first-round draft picks as other teams? Certainly, trades they have made for veterans contribute to the fact that while Los Angeles has a ton of talent, very little of it is under 25 years old.

The Rams only had two players currently under 25 who started games last season: safety Kamren Kinchens, who will be 24 at the end of September, and tight end Terrance Ferguson, who is also 23. Another one of the tight ends, second-round rookie Max Klare, just turned 23 on July 8. First-round quarterback Simpson will turn 24 in December. The Rams hope Simpson doesn't get on the field for a couple of seasons because they have someone much older they would rather see under center: reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, who is 38 years old.