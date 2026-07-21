New York Jets reveal new 'White Out' helmets

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The New York Jets unveiled their "White Out" helmet, which will be worn at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 20.

The helmet is a vision in white -- including the face mask -- and features a green version of the Jets' updated logo released in 2024 on the side. A green "NY" logo sits in the center of the forehead, leading to a green stripe across the top of the helmet. The stripe bisects green numbers in the back, right above "New York," also in green.

it's here and it's perfect pic.twitter.com/7gZMsCe5Me — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 21, 2026

New York adopted its "Sack Exchange" uniforms full time in 2024. The Jets' new helmets have the same color scheme as their updated "Legacy White" uniforms and feature a modernized version of the logo the team used from 1978 to 1997. They'll combine the two to create a sleek white look in Week 2. The Jets also have "Legacy Green" and "Legacy Black" uniforms, enabling them to create three monochrome looks.