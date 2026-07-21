Dolphins, All-Pro LB Jordyn Brooks reach 3-year, $51.3M extension

What is the Dolphins most important position battle this summer? (0:54)

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The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Jordyn Brooks have agreed to a three-year, $51.3 million extension with $35 million guaranteed, agent Erik Burkhardt told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The rebuilding Dolphins have shed several veterans this offseason but prioritized extending their remaining leaders, with Brooks being the latest example.

The Dolphins also reached extensions with running back De'Von Achane and center Aaron Brewer this offseason.

Brooks, 28, led the NFL in combined tackles (183) and solo tackles (99) last season en route to being named a first-team All-Pro.