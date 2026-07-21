Aaron Rodgers shares photos with family after yearslong estrangement

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When Aaron Rodgers reports to training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of his 22nd (and final) NFL season, the four-time MVP will reunite with former head coach Mike McCarthy.

But that isn't the only reunion that's top of mind for him right now. Rodgers, 42, has seemingly mended fences with his previously estranged parents and older brother.

On Monday, Rodgers took to Instagram to share a glimpse into some recent family time. He posted a five-image carousel that included his mother (Darla Rodgers), father (Ed Rodgers), brother (Luke Rodgers) and a girl who appeared to be his niece holding his hand.

He captioned the photos, "Another bonding week. #fam"

Luke commented on the post with two red heart emojis.

The quarterback's older brother was far from the only person to express excitement over the public acknowledgment of a reconciliation as his former teammates were quick to flood the comments section.

Allen Lazard wrote, "What it's all about!" Randall Cobb dropped four red heart emojis and David Bakhtiari added a holding back tears emoji.

The Instagram post -- Rodgers' first featuring his family members since joining the platform in 2017 -- comes on the heels of a yearslong estrangement that entered the public domain in 2016 when his younger brother Jordan was a contestant on "The Bachelorette."

Jordan, who was not featured in Rodgers' photos, brought his eventual wife, Joelle Fletcher, to meet his family over dinner as part of the show. While the NFL star wasn't present, there were noticeably two empty seats at the table to signify his absence and that of Rodgers' girlfriend at the time, Olivia Munn.

Rodgers had remained tight-lipped about the situation for years before addressing it in his 2024 Netflix documentary "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma."

"I was quiet about it, because I thought the best way to do it was [to] not talk about it publicly," Rodgers said of the estrangement. "And what do they do? They go on a bulls--- show and leave two empty chairs? They all agreed this was a good thing to do?"

But Rodgers, who described the situation as "heartbreaking" never closed the door on repairing the relationship. When asked directly in the documentary if he hoped for a reconciliation, the quarterback replied, "Yeah, of course. Of course."