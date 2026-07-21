Panthers' Moton sidelined indefinitely with blood clot in lung

Carolina Panthers starting right tackle Taylor Moton was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung late last month and will miss regular-season time, the team announced Tuesday.

The Panthers said Moton will be placed on the non-football injury list along with cornerback Jaycee Horn before the start of training camp.

Horn has a cut on his foot that required stitches but is expected to be activated early during training camp, the team said.

Moton was placed on blood thinners after his diagnosis and is responding well to that treatment. He is being assessed daily by the Panthers' medical staff.

Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu also is likely to be sidelined for at least the start of training camp after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee in Carolina's wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January.

The Panthers signed veteran left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency in March to potentially replace Ekwonu in the lineup. Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, selected by the Panthers with the No. 18 pick in the 2026 draft, could potentially fill in at right tackle while Moton is sidelined.

Moton, 31, is entering his 10th NFL season in 2026 -- all with the Panthers since they selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft.