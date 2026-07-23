Broncos All-Pro CB Pat Surtain II strives for more in 2026

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- In five NFL seasons, Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has been named to the Pro Bowl four times, been an All-Pro three times (two first-team, one second-team) and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. It's a résumé so impressive that former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib has described it as "ridiculous, man, just ridiculous." But as the 26-year-old Surtain approaches his sixth season, he wants even more from himself and Denver's defense.

"I just feel like the main thing should always be the main thing," Surtain said earlier this offseason.

When asked what that "main thing" is, Surtain quickly responded, "Work on your techniques, your basics, get better, push to get better. And then be ready to make plays. I think I can make more plays, but I always think I can make more plays. But bottom line is work -- don't leave anything undone."

Getting better when you're already on top is the tallest of orders. In an annual survey by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler of dozens of league executives, coaches and scouts, Surtain was ranked as the NFL's top cornerback for the second consecutive year. He was called a "generational player" by one voter and received more than 75% of the first-place votes.

The Broncos recognize this, having already given him a $5 million raise as he formally enters the first year of the four-year, $96 million contract extension he signed in 2024. He has a chance to earn another $5 million in 2027 if he is named an All-Pro or Pro Bowl selection this season.

But Surtain still wants to push the boundaries of what he can be.

"Little things become big things if you let little things go," Surtain said. "I always see things I want to clean up; I don't want to lose that mentality."

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who has coached defensive backs in some capacity at the college or NFL level since 1999, said that mentality is Surtain's strongest superpower -- that a player as physically talented as Surtain tirelessly works to make the most of his rare traits.

"I always think, sort of the boxes to check when you look at a player," Joseph said. "There's the physical traits, the football IQ, and the work ethic -- the drive to push, to fix mistakes, get better, refine what you do, to study, be a pro. Almost always a player checks a couple, or one, at a reasonably high level. [Surtain] checks them all, at the highest level and never seen that at his level in any player I've coached.

"He's the rarest of physical makeup with the rarest of mental makeup. That's why I'm excited to see how he attacks another season because that's special."

When asked about his to-do list for 2026, Surtain is quick to call out more interceptions and fewer penalties. Broncos coach Sean Payton, who always looks for a factoid or two to challenge a player, has reminded Surtain more than once about Steve Foley's franchise-record 44 interceptions -- even bringing it up once when Foley visited to observe practice.

Surtain had one interception last season, which gives him 12 for his career. Even the best quarterbacks often choose to look away from him when targeting receivers, save the occasional challenge to test his concentration. That limits the opportunities for picks.

For example, the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase had one reception for 8 yards in 13 coverage matchups against Surtain in Week 4 last season. It was a pattern that repeated itself throughout 2025. The Eagles' A.J. Brown (four receptions for 40 yards) had the best day of any receiver against Surtain. George Pickens (three catches for 23), Terry McLaurin (three for 30) and Christian Watson (one for 5) also struggled to get free against him. The four receivers ran a combined 47 routes against the All-Pro, but Surtain feels like he should have more ball production.

"I always feel like I should have more [interceptions]," Surtain said. "... I've said I think sometimes the great corners aren't always going to be able to fill the stat sheet up, but I always think I can do more."

Surtain's sentiments are part of a greater effort to create more takeaways, as the Broncos were only 26th in turnovers caused despite ranking at or near the top of most defensive categories. Joseph has said "it's my job" to force quarterbacks to throw toward Surtain more and that the search for more takeaways might require some adjustments to more zone looks "where guys have eyes on the ball more."

Surtain's penalties have also increased in recent seasons. After registering a career-high 12 in his DPOY season of 2024, the corner was flagged for 10 penalties (with an 11th declined) last season. He was called for pass interference five times last season, including three in the six games following a pectoral injury that kept him out of three contests, which he said was his longest absence "since I started playing football."

Penalty clusters aren't new to Surtain, as seven of his 12 infractions in 2024 came in the first three games. Fellow Broncos cornerback Riley Moss has joked that Surtain sometimes gets flagged because officials "don't think a human being can do what he just did," but Surtain has studied each penalty diligently.

"Some I look at and maybe I thought could have gone another way, not sure it was [a penalty], but you're always looking at your technique, what you can do," Surtain said. "You want to play clean, no flags, but I want to be aggressive, too."

The Broncos return most of the same defensive two-deep as last season -- defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers (signed with Titans in free agency) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (released) were the notable departures. And like before, Surtain will still be what Joseph says is "the starting point of what we do in coverage." And Surtain's desire to do even more with that coverage is what helps make him special.

"The thing about him is, and it's always the way for the real ones, he isn't going to think there isn't more out there for him, he's going to think he has another level," said former Broncos Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey. "And I want to see that, every time he finds another one."