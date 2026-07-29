2026 Houston Texans training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Houston Texans' camp is taking place in Houston at at NRG Park., and Texans reporter D.J. Bien-Aime has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at camp. We will update this file often. Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

Camp updates for all 32 NFL teams

Latest news from Texans camp

Wednesday, July 29

The Texans were more forthcoming regarding contract discussions than normal. General manager Nick Caserio said there's a "possibility" the team and quarterback C.J. Stroud can reach a contract extension. Stroud isn't focused much on contract discussions; he's letting his agent handle it as he is "keeping the main thing the main thing."

Stroud is going into Year 4 and is eligible for an extension for the first time in his career. Coach DeMeco Ryans said he doesn't get into a lot of deep discussions with guys when it comes to contract situations.

But he added, "I truly believe you get the contract by what you do on the field. It doesn't matter what you say, what I say. It's about how you perform on the field, and if you're worthy of getting a contract and you deserve it, it'll happen for you."

Other observation:

CB Kamari Lassiter intercepted Stroud with a diving catch and then punted the ball in celebration. That was the most exciting play on a relatively quiet morning.