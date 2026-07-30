2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' camp is taking place at the Advent Health Training Center in Tampa, Florida, and Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Bucs camp. We will update this file often. We are looking at who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football, and which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from Bucs camp

Wednesday, July 29

Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea did not participate in the team's first training camp practice Wednesday morning, standing on the sidelines during team periods and observing positional work with his defensive line teammates.

Though, Vea's lack of participation wasn't just about wanting a new contract, which was the primary reason he didn't practice during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Vea tweaked his back during the team's conditioning test and is "day to day."

All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs also tweaked his hamstring during the test and did not practice Wednesday.

More observations from the day: