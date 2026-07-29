2026 Detroit Lions training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Detroit Lions camp is taking place in Allen Park, Mich., and Lions reporter Eric Woodyard has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Lions camp. We will update this file often. Can Dan Campbell & Co. get Detroit back in the playoffs in 2026? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from Lions camp

Wednesday, July 29

Head coach Dan Campbell said he doesn't anticipate All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph returning for Week 1 versus the New Orleans Saints. The team recently placed him on the active/PUP list as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Joseph was ruled out with a chronic knee injury and missed the final 11 games of the 2025 season. However, Campbell says Joseph has continued to progress in his recovery and is now able to run on the ground and participate in change of direction exercises, but there is "still an unknown" on his official return date.

"To me, if we got him back for the first game, that would be a bonus," Campbell said of Joseph. "That would be a like, 'Whoa, OK.' I don't expect that. I'm not looking for that."

The Lions also placed Pro Bowl DB Brian Branch on the active/PUP list on July 26 as he battles back from a torn achilles. Campbell anticipates him rejoining the team for practices during late training camp or early September. "There is no setbacks," Campbell said of Branch. "Take it as it comes and we'll see."