2026 New York Jets training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The New York Jets camp is taking place at the Atlantic Health Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, and Jets reporter Rich Cimini has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Jets camp. We will update this file often. Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football, and which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Tuesday, July 28

Three years ago, the Jets were the hot story in the NFL. They had quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Super Bowl expectations, and the mania that summer was chronicled by HBO's "Hard Knocks." The Jets embraced the spotlight. That includes the usually reticent owner Woody Johnson, who wore a gaudy "WOODY" neck chain in one of the episodes.

It's a lot quieter now. Running back Breece Hall, for one, welcomes the change.

"In the past, we've had a lot of craziness and turmoil and stuff -- a lot of switch over and turnover," he said Tuesday after reporting the camp with the other veterans.

And now?

"There's a lot more organizational stability, which helps the players because I feel like the players are only going to be as good as the organization is," Hall said. "You can't have good players and not have a stable organization and still be a good team."

The Jets have the same coach and general manager as last season -- Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey, respectively -- but they have a new-look coaching staff. Glenn fired half his staff after last season, including two coordinators.

Hall, beginning his fifth season, believes they finally have the right pieces in place. Time will tell.

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