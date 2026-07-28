2026 Tennessee Titans training camp: Latest intel, updates

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Tennessee Titans' camp is taking place at the Vanderbilt Health Football Center, and Titans reporter Turron Davenport has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Titans camp. We will update this file often. We are looking at who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football, and which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward talks with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. George Walker IV/AP

Camp updates for all 32 NFL teams

Thursday, July 28

The Titans opened training camp with news conferences by general manager Mike Borgonzi and new coach Robert Saleh.

Saleh spoke about how he'll handle calling the defense to get QB Cam Ward prepared for the season. Saleh plans to give Ward different looks but also said the defense will need to work on its scheme.

"Week to week will always be different, but we are still trying to strain the quarterback regardless of who it is," Saleh said. "We're going to structure the defense in a way that gets our guys used to playing defense for other opponents so they can get used to how we're doing things."

Saleh pointed to the joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks as other ways for Ward to see different defensive looks. He'll be in constant communication with OC Brian Daboll and QB coach Shea Tierney and will have individual meetings with Ward. Saleh's goal is to provide defensive insight and ask questions to get feedback from Ward.

More observations from the day: