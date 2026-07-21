Source: Lions' Sam LaPorta (back) fully cleared for training camp

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was fully cleared for training camp earlier this month, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

LaPorta, 25, underwent a microdiscectomy last season to repair a fully herniated disk. He finished last season with 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

Drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2023 draft, LaPorta has 186 catches for 2,104 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro in his rookie season when he set career highs with 86 receptions, 889 yards and 10 touchdown receptions.

He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Veteran players on the Lions are scheduled to report to training camp next week.