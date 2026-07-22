Source: Cardinals OL Adams to be at training camp amid charges

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams is facing four charges related to a guns and gangs investigation in his home country of Canada, according to authorities, but a source told ESPN that Adams will still report to training camp Wednesday.

Adams, 25, turned himself into the Durham Regional Police, which covers the eastern greater Toronto area, on Sunday and is facing charges for possessing a weapon by crime, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without a license, possessing a loaded firearm and possessing a prohibited device.

He has since returned to Arizona, a source said.

Adams' 27-year-old sister, Allyson Mae Adams, is facing the same charges.

In a news release, the Durham Regional Police detailed the results of an investigation by the department's Guns and Gangs Unit. Two of the four people were arrested on charges of trafficking fentanyl. When they were arrested, police found more than three kilograms of the drug in their vehicle.

All four people involved were held for a bail hearing.

The Cardinals released a statement on Adams' situation: "We are aware of the situation involving Isaiah Adams. Out of respect for the process, we will refrain from commenting further at this time."

Adams was a third-round pick for the Cardinals in 2024 out of the University of Illinois.

He started 11 games last season -- the first five and the final six -- and five as a rookie. He entered this offseason as the incumbent and projected starter. However, rookie offensive lineman Chase Bisontis will compete for the right guard job in training camp.

The Cardinals report to training camp Wednesday and have their first practice on Thursday.