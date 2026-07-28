2026 New Orleans Saints training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The New Orleans Saints' camp is taking place in Metairie, La, and Saints reporter Katherine Terrell has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Saints camp. We will update this file often. Kellen Moore enters his second season as head coach and expectations are higher after Tyler Shough impressed while starting the final nine games of the 2025 campaign. Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from Saints camp

Tuesday, July 28

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave won't have any limitations after spending the offseason on blood thinners due to a blood clot he had at the end of the 2025 season. And because of his health issues, New Orleans approached his usage cautiously throughout OTAs and minicamp.

Mickey Loomis on Chris Olave pic.twitter.com/2l269Wij5r — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 28, 2026

Olave trained with quarterback Tyler Shough and several other Saints players in California earlier in July. He still doesn't have a contract extension in place as camp opens, but Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Tuesday he has appreciated the way Olave has conducted himself throughout the process and during his time in New Orleans, and called him a "joy to have on our team."

Rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson was also limited during OTAs and minicamp because of hamstring injuries from college, so his usage during the acclamation period of training camp this week will be something to watch -- along with Olave's.