2026 Los Angeles Chargers training camp: Latest intel, updates

The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Los Angeles Chargers camp is taking place at The Bolt in El Segundo, California, and Chargers reporter Kris Rhim has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Chargers camp. We will update this file often. Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest from Chargers camp

Wednesday, July 29

Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu was the only player not to practice on Day 1 of training camp. The team has not officially disclosed the reason for his absence, but with extension talks ongoing, it appears to be contract related.

Safety Derwin James Jr., who held out of practice before signing his own extension in 2022, suggested Tuipulotu is in a similar situation.

"It's just the process of it, man," he said. "The team loves him. We love Tuli. I knew the team loved me too when I had the same similar situation, but sometimes that stuff takes longer to iron out."

Tuipulotu has established himself as one of the league's top young pass rushers over his first three seasons. His 13 sacks last season ranked sixth in the NFL, and he's in line for a significant extension. His representatives and the Chargers have discussed a new deal throughout the offseason, but no agreement has been reached. He is scheduled to earn $5.767 million this season.

More observations: