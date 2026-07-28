2026 Las Vegas Raiders training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Las Vegas Raiders camp is taking place at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada, and Raiders reporter Ryan McFadden has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Raiders camp. We will update this file often. Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from Raiders camp

Tuesday, July 28

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said defensive end Maxx Crosby is ready to go for the start of training camp after spending the past six months recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Kubiak added that Crosby will play in all first-team reps and will not be limited, as he was during the offseason program, when the All-Pro edge rusher only stretched with his teammates before going inside the facility.

Crosby underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus on Jan. 7. He played through the left knee injury since Week 7 of last season before the team placed him on injured reserve on Dec. 27.

Earlier this month, Crosby said he felt amazing and extremely excited to return to practice. He has mentioned on multiple occasions that this has been the best rehab process he has undergone and that he was ahead of schedule.