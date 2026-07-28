2026 NFL offseason: Top impact signings, trades, draft picks

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Training camps have started around the NFL, which means the bulk of the offseason is over. We've spent a lot of time grading and evaluating big roster additions -- signings, trades and draft picks -- over the past few months as we get ready for games to kick off. But what if we strip out value, trade terms, contract numbers and draft capital to look solely at on-field impact? How would the offseason's most notable moves stack up?

What were the most impactful trades, including blockbuster deals for Myles Garrett and A.J. Brown? Which free agent signings will make an instant difference for their new teams? And which rookies have a clear-cut path to significant playing time?

Let's get into my annual ranking of Year 1 impact for players joining new teams in 2026, which includes moves from 27 teams. For the second straight year, a Rams acquisition tops the list.

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Signing | Draft pick | Trade acquisition

The Rams went all-in this offseason to upgrade the defensive side of the ball for coordinator Chris Shula, and the move to land Garrett tops our list. He was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year last season while setting the single-season sack record (23).

As the league's ultimate closer, Garrett has elite physical tools to set edges and hit the quarterback. He'll continue to be a game wrecker for the Rams, which will also boost the overall play of Shula's secondary.

The Patriots acquired Brown to give quarterback Drake Maye a true No. 1 target at every level of the route tree. More specifically, Brown gives New England the chance to scheme more one-on-one throws on the perimeter.

Brown can play through contact at a consistent rate while also stretching the field vertically. He topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his four seasons with the Eagles, and his game pairs well with free agent signing Romeo Doubs. Both moves elevated a Patriots WR room that lacked impact ability last season.

The Rams brought in McDuffie after a 2025 season that featured subpar play from their cornerbacks. Yes, McDuffie has the versatility to move into the slot, but with Quentin Lake at the nickel, I see the veteran corner aligning on the perimeter to the field side of the formation.

McDuffie is sticky against quick routes, and he can carry with receivers vertically. This Rams defense has the ability to play more man coverage with McDuffie and free agent signing Jaylen Watson (more on him later).

After upgrading their defensive line with Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe, the Bengals made a splash move to bring in Lawrence. As an elite interior defender, he impacts opposing game plans due to his power and ability to occupy two blockers in pass protection. Lawrence should also be viewed as high-level run defender despite a career-low 28 tackles on designed rushes in 2025.

While a failed physical returned Maxx Crosby to Las Vegas, the Ravens were still able to boost their edge rusher position with Hendrickson. Injuries limited Hendrickson to seven games in 2025, but he is a relentless defender when healthy. Remember: He had a league-high 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures in a full 2024 season.

Hendrickson has a deep toolbox of counters and a knack for making plays late in the down. Look for new Ravens coach Jesse Minter to use multiple fronts to create favorable matchups for him. Minter can also get Hendrickson home on stunts.

The first quarterback on our list and the likely starter in Minnesota, Murray has the ability to produce in coach Kevin O'Connell's passing offense -- a system built on play-action throws, leveled reads and defined concepts. O'Connell can set up Murray for more rhythm throws than he had in Arizona while isolating wide receiver Justin Jefferson as a matchup target.

Of course, we should also expect O'Connell to scheme plays for Murray's rushing ability. Murray is one of five players in NFL history with 20,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in his first seven seasons, joining Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Cam Newton.

Under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who coached the secondary in Philadelphia last season, Downs will play the Cooper DeJean role -- as a slot safety -- in Dallas' nickel packages. Downs can create disruption near the line of scrimmage, match in man coverage and find the ball in zone coverage. He had 22 run stops in three collegiate seasons, and I believe his on-ball production will elevate in the pros.

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Linderbaum will bring a tone-setting mentality from Baltimore to the interior of the Raiders' front. And once rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is ready to play, Linderbaum will be invaluable in terms of helping with protection calls.

With elite foot speed and body control, Linderbaum can match pass rushers or climb to the second level in the run game. His pass block win rate of 97.2% tied for second among 31 qualifying centers last season.

Waddle's route tree meshes well with the throwing traits of Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. He can run the post, the in-breakers and the shallows. Waddle averaged 14.2 yards per catch last season -- including 14 receptions of 20 or more yards -- and he topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in three of his five seasons in Miami. He'll bring more speed and juice alongside wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the Broncos' pass game.

Moore arrives in Buffalo as an explosive No. 1 option for Josh Allen and new coach Joe Brady, with the catch-and-run skills to produce on crossers and screens. Moore caught at least 90 passes in two of his three seasons in Chicago, finishing with at least six touchdown receptions in each. Given Buffalo's lack of difference-makers at the wide receiver position last season, Moore brings alignment versatility and should see over 100 targets in 2026.

Bain fills an immediate need for a Bucs defense that ranked 23rd in sack rate last season (5.8%) -- the lowest for a Todd Bowles defense since the 2017 Jets, per ESPN Research. Bain can set edges versus the run game (54 tackles on designed rushes last season). He also combines power and flexibility to turn the corner as a pass rusher (five sacks in the College Football Playoff).

In Bowles' defense, look for Bain to seize one-on-one opportunities, be used on loops/stunts and create interior matchups as a nickel/dime defensive tackle.

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Love should be viewed as a three-down playmaker, similar to how Jahmyr Gibbs was seen as a rookie with the Lions. Love scored 21 total touchdowns for Notre Dame in 2025, and he was a home run hitter with 39 rushes of 10 or more yards. Plus, Love had 63 receptions during his college career, and his route tree should expand in the Cardinals' offense.

Evans steps in as the boundary X receiver in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, giving quarterback Brock Purdy an isolation target in the open field and inside the red zone. Plus, with Shanahan's heavy play-action system, the 49ers can create open windows for Evans on deep in-breakers and over routes. Injuries limited Evans' production in 2025, but he topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 seasons -- tying Jerry Rice for the career record.

Phillips can boost a Carolina pass rush that generated 30 sacks in 2025 (28th in the league) and just lost Nic Scourton to an ACL injury. As a 3-4 outside linebacker in coordinator Ejiro Evero's scheme, Phillips should be a versatile contributor with edge-setting toughness, pass rush production and the ability to drop or disguise in coverage.

Injuries have been a factor with Phillips, but he did play all 17 games in 2025 with the Dolphins and Eagles. According to ESPN Research, his 12% pressure rate ranks fourth highest among players with at least 1,000 pass rushes over the past four seasons.

An urgent mover who can play inside or outside, Taylor was one of the top defensive backs I studied in free agency -- he ranked No. 9 on my top 100 free agents list. In Tennessee, Taylor is projected to play on the perimeter under new coach Robert Saleh and coordinator Gus Bradley. That gives the Titans matchup ability in man coverage as well as tackling and vision in zone schemes. In four seasons with the Saints, Taylor had four interceptions and 40 pass breakups.

An ascending player with edge toughness and physical pass rush skills, Verse lands in Cleveland via the trade for Garrett. Verse will play an every-down role at the defensive end spot under new coordinator Mike Rutenberg. The 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year had 12.5 sacks and 99 pressures over two seasons with the Rams.

Walker is a decisive runner who can press the edges with speed, find cutback lanes in zone schemes and provide big-play ability. The reigning Super Bowl MVP fills an apparent need for the Chiefs, who ranked in the bottom half of the league last season at 4.2 yards per carry.

Walker's 33 rushes of 10 or more yards were the sixth most leaguewide in 2025, and he has had at least 25 receptions in all four of his NFL seasons. That latter skill will show up in coach Andy Reid's screen game and running back route tree.

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Look for Watson to play as the boundary cornerback -- opposite McDuffie -- in Shula's defense, using his length to challenge in press and his route awareness to play top-down in zone schemes. Watson has has three interceptions and 23 pass breakups over four pro seasons. This was another secondary upgrade for the Rams from Kansas City.

The Commanders addressed their subpar pass rush by signing Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson this offseason. Oweh is an explosive, linear pass rusher who can flatten his path to get around offensive tackles.

After getting traded from the Ravens last October, Oweh had 7.5 sacks and 27 pressures with the Chargers over the rest of the regular season. Plus, he recorded three sacks in the team's wild-card loss to the Patriots.

Smith, along with veteran Wyatt Teller and rookie Keylan Rutledge, was added to improve a Texans front that had the third-lowest pass block win rate last season. Smith is a big-bodied drive blocker at 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, matching power in pass protection. He started 13 games at right tackle for the Colts in 2025, and his pass block win rate jumped 7% from 2024.

After losing both McDuffie and Watson this offseason, the Chiefs opted to use their highest first-round pick of the Patrick Mahomes era on Delane. He should be a quick contributor in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, which played the fourth-highest rate of man coverage in 2025. Delane thrived in those coverages (mainly Cover 1, Cover 0 and Cover 2 Man) at LSU as a press corner who can match receivers vertically. Plus, he can jam and sink in Cover 2.

Willis was the best quarterback available in this free agency cycle, ranking No. 15 on my top 100 list. He can be schemed as a dual-threat option under new coordinator Bobby Slowik, pairing designed run concepts with play-action and vertical throws.

In four appearances (one start) for the Packers last season, Willis completed 85.7% of his throws, rushed for 123 yards and scored four touchdowns. He will be tasked with managing a Dolphins offense that is rebuilding under new coach Jeff Hafley.

Reese can play as a conflict creator under Giants defensive coordinator Denard Wilson. Reese has the speed to blitz and track the ball carrier as a stack linebacker, plus he can be moved in pressure packages to rush from edge or stand-up interior alignments. Reese had 6.5 sacks and 69 total tackles in his final season at Ohio State.

A 6-foot-5, 243-pound middle linebacker, Styles can fire downhill to stack blockers and fit the run. And he has the speed to upgrade Washington's pass defense, which allowed the most yards per reception (11.1) to running backs and tight ends last season. In coverage, look for Styles to match tight ends, carry the seams and drive on under routes. He should be viewed as a high-ceiling rookie in Washington.

One of the most underrated signings in free agency, Woolen fits well on the perimeter of Vic Fangio's defense. Woolen can align opposite Quinyon Mitchell, giving the Eagles two long cover corners who can open and run. (Meanwhile, Cooper DeJean can play the slot in nickel sets.)

Woolen allowed 5.0 yards per target in coverage last season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which ranked fourth best among the 87 defensive backs who were targeted at least 50 times.

The most pro-ready pass rusher in the 2026 class, Bailey was drafted to upgrade a defense that produced just 26 sacks last season (second fewest). Bailey has the first-step quickness, flexibility to cut the corner and counters to win at the top of the rush. He will be expected to produce early in the season, which shouldn't be an issue after he tied for first in the FBS with 14.5 sacks in 2025.

Tyson will work opposite Chris Olave in New Orleans, giving second-year quarterback Tyler Shough two perimeter targets with alignment flexibility. Tyson can make plays vertically, using his 6-foot-2 frame and big-time ball skills to win against smaller cornerbacks. Plus, he can create separation on middle-of-the-field throws in coach Kellen Moore's offense. The arrow is pointing up on the Saints heading into the 2026 season.

Likely should be viewed as a breakout candidate after playing second fiddle to Mark Andrews throughout his time in Baltimore. With his versatility in the route tree and after the catch, the Giants can get the ball to Likely at multiple levels of the field. They can scheme targets for him on screens, and he can operate underneath as the outlet for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

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After the departure of starting safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, Bryant will join first-round pick Dillon Thieneman in Chicago's overhaul at the position. Bryant brings ball skills (seven interceptions over the past two seasons) and deep range, plus he can spin down to cover.

With both Bryant and Thieneman over the top, coordinator Dennis Allen can be aggressive with his front seven. And he can shift both safeties late in the play clock to change the post-snap picture.

The Texans brought in Montgomery to upgrade a run game that averaged 3.9 yards per carry in 2025 (fourth lowest). In the lead role, he brings toughness between the tackles, with the balance and vision to attack open creases.

Montgomery has also been productive in the low red zone throughout his career. He rushed for 33 touchdowns in his three seasons with Detroit.

The Raiders added speed and second-level range with Walker, a linebacker who can create impact plays. He also showed recent improvement as a run defender, averaging 4.9 tackles on designed rushes per game in 2025 (11th highest).

Ingold signed with the Chargers to keep playing for Mike McDaniel, his former coach in Miami. Last season, the Dolphins ran 234 snaps of 21 personnel (2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR), the second most in the league. Ingold will play a critical role in L.A.'s run game, plus he can align on the edges to create 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) looks.

With A.J. Brown now in New England, Lemon steps into the No. 2 role opposite DeVonta Smith under new coordinator Sean Mannion. Lemon has the route traits and foot quickness to manipulate coverage, and he can accelerate through the ball to create easy yards after the catch.

He is willing to work the heavy traffic areas of the field, which should lead to targets in Mannion's system -- one that should use more three-step and play-action concepts than previous seasons in Philly.

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Price will share touches in Seattle's backfield with George Holani, Emanuel Wilson and Zach Charbonnet (once he's back from his ACL tear), but he has the traits to emerge quickly at the start of the season. Price has the vision and instincts to find a downhill path, and he showed contact balance at the point of attack on his Notre Dame tape. Price averaged almost 6.0 yards per carry last season, and he can find the end zone (11 rushing scores).

Yes, the Raiders used the No. 1 pick on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. But Cousins is the expected starter under new coach Klint Kubiak, who worked with the veteran quarterback in Minnesota. With familiarity in the offensive system, there should be minimal transition for Cousins while Mendoza learns from the sideline.

The Ravens rebuilt the interior of the front with veteran talent before drafting Ioane in the first round. A physical run blocker with foot quickness, Ioane is a solid fit for the foundational wide zone scheme we will see under new coordinator Declan Doyle. And Ioane can set an anchor in pass protection, which will help keep the pocket firm for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

One of the best blocking tight ends in the league, Kolar will play a key role in the Chargers' ability to win on the edges in the run game. Plus, he can work the seams and find open turf underneath as a route runner. Kolar had two receiving touchdowns and a 75.5% run block win rate in Baltimore last season.

Franklin-Meyers is an active rusher who can play on the interior or the edges. And with that versatility, the Titans can use him in different alignments to create favorable matchups on a pass rush anchored by defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

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Lloyd can command the middle of the Panthers' defense, and he brings more upside in coverage as a three-down defender with ball skills and zone awareness. Lloyd showed his playmaking ability last season in Jacksonville, grabbing five interceptions and returning one for a score.

Cooks adds range -- from the deep half and post -- to coordinator Al Golden's defense. Plus, he has the top-down speed to drive on the football. With the upgrades Cincinnati made on the defensive line, Cook should have an easier time patrolling the field from deep.

In Christian Parker's defense, Gary can play as both a rush backer and an edge setter, knocking back pulling offensive linemen or tight ends. His production declined over the second half of 2025 (zero sacks in the last nine games), but there's no question Gary has the physical tools to make an impact in Dallas.

With Penei Sewell moving over to left tackle, Miller is slated to start on the right side as a rookie. A 54-game starter at Clemson, Miller can use his length at 6-foot-6, 317 pounds to build a wall on the edge in pass protection. And he fits Detroit's zone run game as a play-side blocker.

The Titans added Tate, along with free agent Wan'Dale Robinson, to improve the skill players around second-year quarterback Cam Ward. A glider with strong route running and coverage awareness, Tate will be asked to separate in one-on-one matchups and make himself available to Ward at multiple levels of the field.

Smith struggled in Las Vegas last season, throwing a league-high 17 interceptions. But he will have a stronger supporting cast in New York, led by fifth-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson, rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq. If Smith's decision-making improves, he should provide more stability to the Jets offense than we saw in 2025.

Okonkwo and rookie slot receiver Antonio Williams can boost the middle-of-the-field pass game for quarterback Jayden Daniels. Okonkwo will create favorable interior matchups, and he can produce on higher-percentage throws with his ability after the catch. He had 56 receptions in Tennessee last season, averaging 8.9 yards after the catch.

Mauigoa played tackle at Miami, but he is slated to start at right guard for the Giants. He brings the play demeanor to fit a John Harbaugh football team, with the ability to drive block and climb in the run game. In pass protection, Mauigoa has the footwork and strength to win interior battles.

The team's decision to restructure Alvin Kamara's contract will factor into Etienne's total volume, but I still like the free agent addition in Moore's offense. Etienne can produce as a receiver, and I would expect Moore to get him on the perimeter in the run game. Etienne had 13 total touchdowns in Jacksonville last season.

Can the Raiders stick with Cousins for an entire season with the No. 1 pick on the bench? Maybe. But I believe we will see Mendoza at some point in 2026.

The rookie will be set up to throw on time from the pocket in Kubiak's system, while using play-action and boot plays to attack voids. Kubiak can also scheme vertical shots to target the third level, as Mendoza is an accurate thrower with the toughness to produce.

The Bucs addressed the inside linebacker position with Anzalone and rookie Josiah Trotter. Anzalone is quick to key the run game, and he will be schemed on pressures in Bowles' defense. Anzalone also has the lateral agility to help Tampa Bay in coverage. In 2025 with the Lions, he had 2.5 sacks and eight pass breakups.

Edwards adds veteran experience to a rapidly developing offensive line in New Orleans. He has played his best football over the past couple of seasons; his 95% pass block win rate in 2025 ranked 12th among 65 qualifying guards.