Chiefs unveil renderings of planned $3B domed stadium in Kansas

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs unveiled Wednesday the first renderings for their new stadium in Kansas that is scheduled to open for the NFL's 2031 season.

One of the biggest aspects of the design from MANICA, an architecture firm in Kansas City, Kansas, is that the $3 billion, fully enclosed dome will feature a ceiling of translucent ethylene tetrafluoroethylene panels. The new stadium's design also pays homage to Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' longtime home venue in Missouri, which opened in 1972. Similar to Arrowhead, the dome will be built with a symmetrical and curved exterior, including a scalloped upper deck in each end zone, continuing the Chiefs' unique look when compared with other NFL stadiums.

In a statement released by the Chiefs, club owner Clark Hunt said the stadium will hold 70,000 seats and will be built with the intention of amplifying crowd noise, a request that he heard from several season-ticket members in multiple surveys. In 2014, Arrowhead regained the Guinness world record for loudest stadium -- after fans for the Seattle Seahawks broke the record -- with the fans' collective voices generating 142.2 decibels.

Chiefs and MANICA

"From the beginning, our goal has been to build something that [improves] the gameday experience for every single fan," Hunt said in the statement. "This new stadium will do just that. It's spectacular. It honors the rich legacy of this franchise while setting a bold course for the future of Chiefs Kingdom."

In late December, Kansas lawmakers voted unanimously to allow for sales tax and revenue (STAR) bonds to be issued to cover up to 70% of the cost of the stadium and the accompanying mixed-use district, including the Chiefs' new training facility. Hunt said he and his family will commit $1 billion in additional development, a portion that will be incentivized by the STAR bonds.

In the team's statement, Hunt said the new stadium will still be an ideal place for Chiefs fans to tailgate, which has been a distinct aesthetic surrounding Arrowhead. The atmosphere hours before kickoff -- with tantalizing smells of barbecue -- is similar to that of a major college football campus. The new stadium will be surrounded by more than 20,000 parking spots.

"I've been thrilled with what I've seen," Hunt said in late March of the dome's potential. "It's very, very exciting. Our fanbase is going to get an incredible stadium, something that'll be iconic and serve the community well for a minimum of 30 years -- and hopefully closer to 60."

Chiefs and MANICA

The site for the new dome has still not been decided. In late December, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the stadium will be in Wyandotte County. In the past, the Chiefs have been interested in having the dome built in Kansas City, Kansas, near the Kansas Speedway and a retail and entertainment district known as The Legends. The area is also the home to Children's Mercy Park, the home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City.

The dome, according to the team's statement, will include a seating bowl that is reminiscent of Arrowhead. The Chiefs' ring of honor will be placed above the bowl, their hall of honor will be twice the size of the one inside Arrowhead and the team's store is expected to be four times larger. The new stadium is also expected to increase the Chiefs' luxury suites and other amenities to help boost the franchise's revenue.

Starting for the 2032 calendar, the Chiefs intend to bid on hosting several major sporting events, the biggest prize being Kansas City hosting its first Super Bowl.

"When the World Cup comes back [to America] in 25 or 30 years, the field will be designed so that we don't have to do the work that we had to do to [expand the field's width] on Arrowhead in order to host the World Cup," Hunt said during the NFL draft. "We'll plan on bidding on Final Fours, College Football Playoff games, bowl games and, of course, a Super Bowl. The construction of the stadium is going to coincide with the construction of several other new NFL buildings, so we are going to have some competition.

"I'll make sure that the Chiefs and Kansas City put their best foot forward in that process."