2026 Cardinals training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Arizona Cardinals camp is taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Cardinals camp. We will update this file often. Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Thursday, July 23

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett was on the field for more than 20 minutes after Arizona's first training-camp practice ended on Thursday throwing balls to a couple of receivers and running sprints the width of the field as the field around him emptied out.

Brissett also spent time talking with wide receiver Michael Wilson, who he helped get to 1,006 yards last season after taking over as the starter in Week 6, and a couple of defenders.

Brissett's first practice of the season, after he skipped all of Arizona's voluntary offseason program this spring and held-in for mandatory minicamp, was him easing back into football. He went through drills, often being the fourth and last quarterback to take a turn, during the portion that was open.

Other observations from the day: