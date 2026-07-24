2026 Cardinals training camp: Latest intel, updates

The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Arizona Cardinals camp is taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.
What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Cardinals camp. We will update this file often. Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?
Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.
Camp updates for all 32 NFL teams
Latest on the Cardinals
Cardinals' Brissett practices amid 'productive' talks for new deal
Thursday, July 23
Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett was on the field for more than 20 minutes after Arizona's first training-camp practice ended on Thursday throwing balls to a couple of receivers and running sprints the width of the field as the field around him emptied out.
Brissett also spent time talking with wide receiver Michael Wilson, who he helped get to 1,006 yards last season after taking over as the starter in Week 6, and a couple of defenders.
Brissett's first practice of the season, after he skipped all of Arizona's voluntary offseason program this spring and held-in for mandatory minicamp, was him easing back into football. He went through drills, often being the fourth and last quarterback to take a turn, during the portion that was open.
Other observations from the day:
He may have been in just shorts but first-round pick Jeremiyah Love looked quick and light on his feet during drills on Thursday. He also looked like he bulked up a bit but it was his quickness that stood out.
Arizona got back a number of players whose 2025 seasons were hampered by injuries. Running backs James Conner and Trey Benson were back on the field, as was last year's first-round pick, Walter Nolen III.
Third-round pick QB Carson Beck looked sharp in his first NFL training camp practice. He was part of a four-quarterback rotation in drills and made a number of throws that caught everyone's attention. On a couple of throws, he showcased his arm strength, throwing lasers to a number of receivers.
With LT Paris Johnson Jr. on PUP as he continues to rehabilitate a knee injury, fellow Ohio State product Josh Fryar took over at left tackle for Thursday's practice. Fryar made an impression late last season and has a familiarity with offensive line coach Justin Frye, who coached him with the Buckeyes.
Despite turning himself into police on Sunday, Isaiah Adams was on the field and taking reps with the first team at right guard on Thursday. "He's doing good and it was good to see him," coach Mike LaFleur said.