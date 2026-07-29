2026 Jacksonville Jaguars training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Jacksonville Jaguars camp is taking place in Jacksonville, Florida, and Jaguars reporter Michael DiRocco has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Jaguars camp. We will update this file often. How much will we see Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball in camp? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from Jaguars' camp

Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is back on the field after dealing with a left foot injury this offseason. AP Photo/Kelly Jordan

Wednesday, July 29

Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was back on the field for the first time since he suffered a foot injury on the first day of the offseason conditioning program, and while he has been fully cleared medically, the Jaguars are still being careful with him.

Rodriguez -- the team's only free-agent signing in the spring -- didn't participate in team drills, but he did individual drills. After practice, he said there's no lingering issues or soreness with his left foot. He's also fine with the team's plan to slowly work him back.

"Feels good," he said in his first public comments since his signing. "I'm on a schedule right now for everything, so the plan is to be back Week 1. So I'm going to take it step by step from here on."

Coach Liam Coen said Rodriguez was signed to toughen up the Jaguars' run game, which wasn't as effective in the latter part of last season.

"The best of C-Rod will not be seen until the pads come on and we play tackle," he said.

The Travis Hunter snap tracker is back for 2026 training camp!



Tracking 11-on-11 only this year.



Day 1 snaps: 12 (8 defense, 4 offense)



Total snaps: 12 (8 defense, 4 offense)



Had a PBU and targeted once. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) July 29, 2026

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