2026 Jacksonville Jaguars training camp: Latest intel, updates

The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Jacksonville Jaguars camp is taking place in Jacksonville, Florida, and Jaguars reporter Michael DiRocco has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.
What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Jaguars camp. We will update this file often. How much will we see Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball in camp? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?
Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.
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Latest news from Jaguars' camp
Wednesday, July 29
Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was back on the field for the first time since he suffered a foot injury on the first day of the offseason conditioning program, and while he has been fully cleared medically, the Jaguars are still being careful with him.
Rodriguez -- the team's only free-agent signing in the spring -- didn't participate in team drills, but he did individual drills. After practice, he said there's no lingering issues or soreness with his left foot. He's also fine with the team's plan to slowly work him back.
"Feels good," he said in his first public comments since his signing. "I'm on a schedule right now for everything, so the plan is to be back Week 1. So I'm going to take it step by step from here on."
Coach Liam Coen said Rodriguez was signed to toughen up the Jaguars' run game, which wasn't as effective in the latter part of last season.
"The best of C-Rod will not be seen until the pads come on and we play tackle," he said.
The Travis Hunter snap tracker is back for 2026 training camp!— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) July 29, 2026
Tracking 11-on-11 only this year.
Day 1 snaps: 12 (8 defense, 4 offense)
Total snaps: 12 (8 defense, 4 offense)
Had a PBU and targeted once.
More observations:
CB/WR Travis Hunter played 12 total snaps in 11-on-11 work Wednesday: Eight on defense and four on offense. He was targeted once on offense.
S Eric Murray intercepted QB Trevor Lawrence's deep sideline pass to WR Brian Thomas Jr. Murray was fired up after the play, thumping his chest as he walked back to the huddle.
Catch of the day came from rookie WR CJ Williams, who snagged QB Nick Mullens' throw while sliding to the ground with LB Ventrell Miller in coverage. Williams is a sixth-round pick and is competing for the fifth receiver spot.
LB Jack Kiser was injured during 11-on-11 work. He grabbed his right knee after going to the ground, and Coen said he would undergo an MRI on Wednesday night.