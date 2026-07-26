2026 San Francisco 49ers training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The San Francisco 49ers camp is taking place in Santa Clara, California, and 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and, of course, the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at 49ers camp. We will update this file often. What does Mike Evans look like as a top receiver on the 49ers? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive into all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Latest news from 49ers' camp

Sunday, July 26

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Defensive end Nick Bosa is easing his way back into the mix after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 of last season, but he is not on the PUP list, and he did individual drills Sunday.

In the spring, Bosa suggested he would be back at the start of training camp, though it was unclear to what degree he would participate. Though he didn't do anything in team drills Sunday, the Niners will likely continue to phase him back in as camp goes on with an eye toward having him at full speed for Week 1. Left tackle Trent Williams was impressed by what he saw Sunday.

"I can't tell he had an injury and came back from anything," Williams said. "Most people with an injury that catastrophic, you can see it with something like with atrophy in the leg. Bosa looks better than he did before he got hurt."

A healthy Bosa would go a long way toward fixing a pass rush that had the NFL's fewest sacks in 2025.

More observations from the day: