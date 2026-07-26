2026 Seattle Seahawks training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The Seattle Seahawks camp is taking place in Renton, Washington, and Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Seahawks' camp. We will update this file often. What is new with the defending Super Bowl Champions? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Saturday, July 25

The Seahawks have yet to sign Devon Witherspoon to a contract extension despite making their initial offer almost four months ago. But if there is any animosity between the team and its star cornerback over the way the situation has dragged out, it is not at all apparent.

As was the case during the offseason program, Witherspoon bounced around with his usual enthusiasm while taking part in the first practice of training camp Saturday. As he was signing autographs for fans afterward, coach Mike Macdonald's 20-month-old son roamed the field at his mother's side dressed in a No. 21 Witherspoon jersey.

"I can tell you this: I couldn't have any more confidence in our process and all the people involved in the whole operation," Macdonald said when asked where things stand with Seattle's efforts to extend Witherspoon. "I think that's the best way to describe it. I'm just really confident right now in where we are, in Spoon and all his people and the way we do business, so I'm just confident.

"And Spoon's doing a great job. He's practicing his tail off. He's the same guy. Nothing's changed. So really, we're just operating as usual right now."

It is not clear why Witherspoon's extension has taken so long to get done, but it might be related to the fact he shares the same agent as New England Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is also in line for a top-of-the-market deal. Earlier Saturday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters that the team has offered Gonzalez an extension that would make him the NFL's highest-paid corner. That would mean a new-money average of more than $31 million per season.

Devon Witherspoon enters with his usual enthusiasm. That hasn't changed despite his contract situation dragging out longer than anticipated. He's still all energy, all the time. pic.twitter.com/cZXZtuFO8V — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 25, 2026

More observations from the day: