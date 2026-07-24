2026 New England Patriots training camp: Latest intel, updates

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The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The New England Patriots camp is taking place in Foxborough, Mass., and Patriots reporter Mike Reiss has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room.

What follows is everything we are seeing and hearing at Patriots' camp. We will update this file often. Will Drake Maye start another MVP-like campaign in Year 3? Who are the breakout players to watch, especially for fantasy football? And which players on the roster bubble could make the final 53?

Dive in to all the updates and be sure to check back for more information until the first full week of the preseason begins Aug. 13.

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Friday, July 24

On the day the New England Patriots officially reported for training camp, they were joined by veteran free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who for now is exchanging his playing helmet for coaching gear.

Head coach Mike Vrabel and Hopkins have a connection from their time together with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

"DeAndre Hopkins is here with us, just to kind of check things out as far as what he wants to do as far as coaching. You'll see him on the field, whether that's [coaching or] personnel," Vrabel said in his opening press conference.

"Him and I talked and he asked if he could hang out for a couple days, and be around the coaches and be around the personnel department. I called the league and made sure that was going to be OK, and then I invited him back. That's where he's been the last couple days and he'll be here for the next couple days."

Hopkins, 34, played for the Baltimore Ravens last season. He appeared in 17 games and totaled 22 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Over his 13-year career, he's amassed 1,006 receptions for 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns.

"Unbelievable player," sixth-year Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones said. "The expertise is much respected by everyone in the DB role, so having him in the building means a lot. That's a guy, whenever we have questions, we can actually ask them and learn about the knowledge of how guys think about running routes and also being a receiver."

The Patriots have a crowded receiver room headlined by A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario "Pop" Douglas and Efton Chism III, and Vrabel made it clear Hopkins wasn't with the team in a playing capacity.

"He has coaching gear on and is helping out the offensive coaches, meeting with our personnel guys," Vrabel said. "He loves football. People that love football that played the game for the length of time he did; wants to explore the opportunities and what that looks like after his playing career is over."